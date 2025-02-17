Michigan State back on top of USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll, gets 23 first-place votes in Feb. 17 rankings

Michigan State is again the top team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll this week, collecting 23 first-place votes to move up one spot.

Boston College drops one spot to No. 2, garnering 11 first-place votes in the process.

Western Michigan remains No. 3 this week, picking up the remaining 16 first-place votes.

Maine moves up one to No. 4, swapping spots with Minnesota, down to No. 5.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll – Feb. 17, 2025

Denver remains sixth, Ohio State is up one to No. 7, Providence falls one to No. 8, Boston University remains ninth, and Michigan is up two to No. 10 in this week’s poll.

Arizona State falls out of the top 10 this week, dropping two spots to No. 12.

Previously unranked Clarkson comes in this week at No. 19 as the lone new team in the poll.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 12 others received votes this week.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.