NCHC suspends Denver’s Buium, North Dakota’s Emery for actions at end of Pioneers-Fighting Hawks game Feb. 15

The NCHC has issued a one-game suspension to both Denver sophomore defenseman Zeev Buium and North Dakota freshman defenseman EJ Emery.

The suspensions stem from an altercation between the two on the ice following the Pioneers and Fighting Hawks game last Saturday night, Feb. 15, at Magness Arena in Denver.

At the conclusion of the game, Buium and Emery were each assessed a roughing minor and given a 10-minute misconduct penalty at the 20-minute mark of the third period.

Buium and Emery will be required to serve their one-game suspension during their team’s next game. Buium will be suspended for Denver’s game at Miami this Friday, Feb. 21, while Emery will miss UND’s series opener against Minnesota Duluth this coming Friday.

Both are eligible to return for their team’s series finale on Saturday, Feb. 22.