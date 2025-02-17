Women’s Division I College Hockey: Weekend Wrap February 17, 2025

(3) Minnesota vs. (11) St. Cloud State (home and home)

Friday’s game featured some of the most chaotic final 10 minutes of a game this season. Before we got there, St. Cloud took a 2-0 lead on a Sofianna Sunderlin power play goal six minutes in. Emma Gentry doubled the lead two minutes later. Emma Kreisz’s goal a minute into the second cut the lead to 2-1. With just more than nine minutes in regulation, Ava Lindsay scored on the power play to tie the game 2-2. Sundelin responded with a gorgeous backhand goal with 3:15 left in the third to put SCSU up 3-2. Coincidental penalties had things at four on four with just under two to play, but the Gophers pulled their goalie to have a player advantage and scored pretty quickly as Ella Huber tied the game 3-3 with 89 seconds on the clock. But St. Cloud would not be denied. Alice Sauriol’s breakaway with stopped, but on the ensuing play led to Ella Annick scoring with 30.4 on the clock to secure the 4-3 win for the Huskies. It was coach Brian Idalski’s 50th win at SCSU. It was also St. Cloud’s first-ever road win against the Gophers in 63 total games in Minneapolis and it gave the Gophers their first-ever four game losing streak. On Saturday, Minnesota made history of their own, earning the program’s 800th win with a third-quarter, come-from-behind win. Gentry scored four minutes into the game and that goal held for more than 40 minutes before Audrey Wethington found an equalizer early in the third. Emma Connor scored on the power play a few minutes later and the Gopher defense was able to shut down St. Cloud to take the 2-1 win.

Brown at (4) Cornell

The Big Red took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission on goals from Ashley Messier and Gabbie Rud. But Brown pushed back as Ava DeCoste and Monique Lyons tied the game before the end of the second. It looked like that’s how the teams would head to the locker rooms, but Delaney Fleming lit the lamp in the final minute of the middle frame to put Cornell up 3-2 and that seemed to light a fire for the Big Red. In the third, McKenna Van Gelder scored 34 seconds in to extend the lead. Lindzi Avar made it 5-2 a few minutes later and Kaitlin Jockims’ short-handed empty-netter secured the 6-2 win. The victory clinched the ECAC regular season Championship for Cornell – their seventh in program history

Yale at (4) Cornell

Pia Dukaric made 36 saves before stopping all three Cornell shootout attempts to give Yale the edge after a 1-1 tie. The game was scoreless until late. Piper Grober scored five minutes into the third to give the Big Red the 1-0 lead. But Jordan Ray found the net on the power play with under four to play to tie the game and force overtime. Cami Bell’s goal secured the shootout.

Yale at (5) Colgate

Addison Spitz redirected a shot in the waning minutes of the first to put Colgate up 1-0 into the first intermission. Kalty Kaltounková scored on a breakaway in the second to double the lead. Alexia Aubin forced a turnover and found Neena Brick in the third to close out the 3-0 win.

Brown at (5) Colgate

Margot Norehad’s goal in the first had Brown up 1-0 at the break. Emma Pais scored early in the second through the five hole to make it a 1-1 game. Pais added her second of the game in the third, scoring on the power play with a snipe to put Colgate up 2-1. Madeline Palumbo’s empty-netter secured the 3-1 win for the Raiders.

Minnesota State at (6) Minnesota Duluth

In the first game, Clara Van Wieren scored a hat trick and added two assists while Olivia Wallin added two goals and four assists to power UMD to an 8-2 win. Claire Vekich scored both of Mankato’s goals. On Saturday, nearly all the scoring happened in the first ten minutes as Olivia Mobley scored short handed early to give Minnesota Duluth the 1-0 lead. Zoey Crock doubled the lead two minutes later to make it 2-0. Ava Guillemette responded for the Mavericks to make it 2-1, but Mobley’s second of the day restored the two-goal advantage to give UMD the 3-1 lead. Mary Kate O’Brien was awarded an empty-netter late as she was taken down en route to the goal to secure the 4-1 win and weekend sweep.

(7) St. Lawrence at Dartmouth

Michaela Hesová made 36 saves and earned her second shutout of the season to help lead Dartmouth to a 2-0 upset of SLU. Lauren Messier scored midway through the third to give the Big Green the 1-0 lead. Laura Fuoco’s goal almost exactly 40 minutes later secured the game for Dartmouth.

(7) St. Lawrence at Harvard

Zoe Boosamra put Harvard on the board first with about seven to go in the 1st, but Kiley Mastel’s shot from the faceoff circle tied the game heading into the intermission. From there, it was all St. Lawrence as Abby Hustler, Tori Verbeek, Kennedy Wilson, Sarah Marchand and Anna Segedi each lit the lamp to power the Saints to a 6-1 lead. Emily Hamann pulled one back for Harvard, but SLU skated off with the 6-2 win.

(8) Clarkson at Harvard

Sena Catterall redirected the puck into the net three different times to earn a hat trick and lead Clarkson to a 4-0 win on Friday. Nicole Gosling also lit the lamp for the Golden Knights in the victory.

(8) Clarkson at Dartmouth

Keira Hurry opened the scoring in the first to give Clarkson a 1-0 lead. Lauren Messier tied the game for Dartmouth in the second to make it 1-1. But the Golden Knights pushed in the third as Jenna Goodwin and Rebecca Morissette scored 15 seconds apart to break the game open and take a 3-1 lead. Madison Chantler’s empty-net short-hander secured the 4-1 win.

(9) Penn State at RIT

The Nittany Lions set a new Atlantic Hockey America/College Hockey America conference record, earning their 18th conference win on Friday. Grace Ouwater, Lyndie Lobdell and Nicole Hall scored through the first two frames to give Penn State a 3-0 lead. Jordyn Bear broke up the shutout with a goal for RIT early in the third to make it 3-1. Tiffany Hill’s late goal – her first as a Nittany Lion – closed out the 4-1 win. On Saturday, each team scored in the opening five minutes and then the defense took over. RIT’s Sarah Coe made 46 saves, but Penn State earned their program-best 28th win in overtime on a top goal from Leah Stecker to give PSU the 2-1 win.

RPI at (10) Quinnipiac

The Bobcats bookend this game with strong first and third periods to earn a 7-1 win. Jenna Donohue scored twice to open the game and Emerson Jarvis added a goal to give Quinnipiac the 3-0 lead after one. Morgann Skoda scored the lone goal in the second to get RPI on the board and make it a 3-1 game. In the third, Bryn Prier went off for three goals in less than three minutes for a natural hat trick, the first of her career and the quickest in Quinnipiac history to extend the lead to 6-1. Kahlen Lamarche’s late goal closed out the win.

Sophie Matsoukas made 33 saves for Union and Jennifer Olnowich made 22 saves for Princeton in a goalie duel that kept the game scoreless into the third. Issy Wunder’s slapshot gave Princeton the lead, but it lasted just 30 seconds as Maddie Leaney tied things up for Union. The game went to overtime where it was Wunder again that found the back of the net to give Princeton the win.

RPI at (12) Princeton

Emerson O’Leary put the Tigers on the board just 41 seconds into the game, but RPI responded in a big way. The Engineers scored four straight to carry a 4-1 lead into the third. Georgia Bailey led the way with a natural hat trick, scoring on the power play later in the first and again early in the second and then unassisted with about two minutes to go in the second. Ellie Kaiser scored on the player advantage with nine seconds left in the second, as well. Sarah Paul did her best to claw Princeton back in the third, scoring twice to cut the lead to 4-3, but the Tigers ran out of time and RPI took the win.

(13) Boston University vs. New Hampshire (home and home)

Christina Vote’s breakaway goal made it 1-0 for BU. Maggie Hanzel’s shot from the slot extended the lead to 2-0. Alyson Hush’s power play goal midway through the third made it a 2-1 game, but Boston University held on to take the win. After a back and fourth first ten minutes, Tamara Giaquinto scored for BU to make it 1-0 in the second game. Alyson Hush responded just two minutes later to tie the game 1-1. Gianquinto found the back of the net late in the first to put the Terriers up 2-1, but Hush’s goal in the second tied the game and eventually forced overtime. No winner was found and in the shootout, Sydney Leonard scored in the 10th round to earn the extra point for the Wildcats. Sedona Blair made 40 saves for UNH while Callie Shanahan made 27 for BU.



Providence vs. (14) Connecticut (home and home)

Jada Habisch’s goal from the faceoff in the second put UConn ahead 1-0 on Friday. The lead lasted 20 minutes until Millie Sirium tied the game for Providence. Sarah Davies’ power play goal with about four minutes left put the Friars up 2-1 and Audrey Knapp’s empty-netter secured the 3-1 win for Providence. On Saturday, the teams traded goals into the third before the Friars pulled away. Sophie Robinson gave UConn a 1-0 lead into the first intermission. Jessie Pellerin tied the game in the opening minutes of the second and that held into the second intermission. Megan Woodworth put the Huskies up 2-1 early in the third, but Sirium tied it up midway through the frame. Audrey Knapp gave Providence their first lead two minutes later and Hannah Johnson’s empty-netter secured the 4-2 win and weekend sweep for the Friars.

Boston College vs. (15) Northeastern (home and home)

Friday’s back and forth game started just 49 seconds in with Gaby Roy’s power play goal for BC. Tricia Piku doubled the lead a minute later to give Boston College a 2-0 lead. Northeastern took advantage of special teams to tie the game up by the opening minutes of the second thanks to power play goals from Éloïse Caron and Lily Shannon. Things did not slow down from there. Kate Ham’s goal two minutes later made it 3-2 BC, but Skylar Irving tied it back up just 30 seconds later. Caron put the Huskies back on top four minutes after that. Sammy Taber’s third-period goal made it a 4-4 game and eventually forced overtime. Shannon ended it a minute into the extra frame to give Northeastern a 5-4 OT win. On Sunday, Northeastern had to challenge a no goal call, but it was overturned and Caron tallied her third goal of the weekend to give the Huskies the 1-0 lead. Alanna Devlin and Abby Newhook each scored early in the second to give Boston College a 2-1 lead at the midpoint. Tuva Kandell’s goal in the third tied the game 2-2. With about 10 to play, Julia Pellerin scored on the power play to put BC ahead 3-2 and Grace Campbell’s 12 third-period saves helped the Eagles close out the win and earn a split.