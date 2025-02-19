Women’s Division I College Hockey: The PodKaz Episode 38 – Playoffs start for some, others chase championship on final regular season weekend

Nicole Haase and Todd Milewski from USCHO.com look around NCAA women’s hockey as the regular season ends and the playoffs begin. Cornell wrapped up the ECAC Hockey championship, leaving Boston University and UConn to battle for the Hockey East crown and Long Island and Sacred Heart to chase the NEWHA title.

The PairWise Rankings look a little different this week, and that has changed some potential NCAA tournament matchups.

The show wraps up with a look at the first weekend of the Atlantic Hockey America and ECAC Hockey tournaments and the final weekend of the regular season for Hockey East, NEWHA and the WCHA.

The PodKaz is a production of USCHO.com. Have a question for our mailbag? Reach out to Nicole (@NicoleHaase) or Todd (@ToddMilewski) on social media or email [email protected].