NCAA D-II/III East Men’s Ice Hockey Game Picks – February 20, 2025

So here we are at the end of the 2024-25 regular season and still so much yet to be decided by the competition on the ice. While some teams have already established their position entering the post-season, including this weekend’s semifinal action in the NE-10 conference, lots of teams have opportunities to solidify playoff eligibility, claim a home-ice playoff spot or win the regular season title that was just a goal on a board way back in October, 2024. Now is not the time for slow starts or undisciplined play on the ice moreover, it is the opportunity to bring your best brand of hockey to the action and focus on the controllable in your game on the ice. Always time to scoreboard watch later.

Last week my picks finished at a solid 7-3-1 (.682) short one result based on the ever-changing make-up game between Cortland and Oswego now scheduled to close out the SUNYAC schedule on Saturday, 2/22. Overall, my season numbers are at a robust 105-46-8 (.681) but the number of weeks with a lot of games to choose is dwindling rapidly so I must pick-up the accuracy in the remaining weeks of action. These are the week’s game picks including some games with a lot riding on the outcomes on the eastern hockey landscape:

Thursday, February 20, 2024

Salem State v. Anna Maria

The Vikings have been a pleasant surprise in the MASCAC this year and may catch the AmCats looking ahead to Saturday and their showdown with Plymouth State for the regular season title. That would be a mistake for the home team who finds a late game rally for a big win on home ice – Salem State, 5-3

Fitchburg State v. Westfield State

The Falcons have been on a roller coaster this season but seem to be finding their game at the appropriate time of the season as they ready for playoff hockey. The Owls are right there with them in the standings so this result could feed a seeding need and or a matchup for the quarterfinal round. Points mean more for the visitors – Fitchburg State, 4-3

Friday, February 21, 2024

King’s v. Neumann

The Knights are locked into the three seed in the MAC tournament but want to keep building on their strong play of late that includes a playoff necessity in good defense and balanced scoring. Nothing better than a one-goal win to tune up for the post-season – Neumann, 3-2

Suffolk v. Nichols

The Rams have locked up the four seed in the CNE and could very well be seeing the Bison in the quarterfinal round of the conference tournament. CJ Hapward has been stellar all season and this could be his time to shine when stakes are highest – Suffolk, 2-1

(1) Hobart v. Babson

The Statesmen have already wrapped up the regular season title but want to send a clear message to a title contender that they don’t take any opponent or game lightly. Babson needs the points to fend off a resurgent Norwich for second place but find the guys in orange a tough out in a playoff style contest – Hobart, 4-2

Amherst v. Middlebury

The Panthers are currently sitting in a fifth placetie with Tufts, but so few points separate fifth from ninth that a bad weekend could mean being ousted from the NESCAC tournament. Fortunately, the Panthers have been very good at home and have a very hot Andrew Heinze in goal to backstop a big win and three very valuable points – Middlebury, 3-1

Keene State v. Misericordia

This will be the final games of the regular season for the newcomers from New Hampshire with a winning record on the line in their two-game series with the equally nascent Cougars. The Owls have a four game win streak and would like nothing better than to close out with a six-game streak. Can’t get there without a win on Friday and Chisafideis, Unger, and Carney chip in with the needed offense for the “W” – Keene State, 6-3

Saturday, February 22, 2025

(5) Geneseo v. Nazareth

The Knights need to win and watch the scoreboard to see what Utica does in their series with Manhattanville as first place in the UCHC is on the line this weekend. The Golden Flyers are always tough at home and play harder as Coach George Roll moves closer to last games behind the Nazareth bench. Slow start, big finish for the visitors – Geneseo, 4-3

Anna Maria v. Plymouth State

The AmCats have had great success against the Panthers dating back to their days as an independent team. Now the stakes are much higher with the regular season title and home-ice advantage for the playoffs and potential re-match at stake to close the regular season. Each team has won at home so not digressing from that model here as the Panthers seek to continue their championship pedigree in their final season in MASCAC – Plymouth State, 4-3

SNHU v. St. Michael’s

The Penmen took out Franklin Pierce on Tuesday in the quarterfinals and now look to make a big statement in the semifinals against the Purple Knights. Kurt Watson and Company have shown a playoff pedigree and eke out a big upset in overtime on the road. Brendan Lynch is the offensive hero that returns SNHU to the title game – SNHU, 3-2

(14) Trinity v. Wesleyan

The Cardinals are desperate for points, but the Bantams are more in need of complete game wins to be playoff ready as the probable number two seed in NESCAC. Spencer Korona has the offense covered and Devon Bobak makes it hard for any team to score at this time of the year. Fun game in Middletown that goes to the Bantams – Trinity, 4-3

Norwich v. Skidmore

The Cadets are chasing Babson for the number two seed and Skidmore is chasing points to move up and maybe get some help in other matchups to optimize their playoff seeding. The Thoroughbreds have been very good at home recently and the trend continues as Kaeden Patrick paces the offense for a big win to close out the regular season in the NEHC – Skidmore, 4-3

(14) Cortland v. Oswego

I picked this game weeks ago now when I thought it would decide the top spot in SUNYAC play. I still think that is the case and true to my initial pick I am going with the visitors upsetting the Lakers in a very close and playoff atmosphere type contest. This could be an overtime thriller to top off my “Baker’s Dozen group of picks this week – Cortland, 4-3

Can’t wait to see how this all pans out for who is in and who is out and then what the pecking order is as every point is likely to be important in those critical determinations – “Drop the Puck.”