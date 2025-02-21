FRIDAY COLLEGE HOCKEY ROUNDUP: No. 12 Arizona State drops No. 3 Western Michigan; Northeastern upsets No. 9 Boston University; No. 18 Penn State ties No. 1 Michigan State; No. 2 Boston College doubles up Vermont; No. 11 UConn nips No. 4 Maine in OT

Ty Jackson scored twice to lead No. 12 Arizona State to a 5-3 win over No. 3 Western Michigan at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz.

CLUTCH KIRWAN'S 100TH CAREER POINT 💯 pic.twitter.com/Sazqu9TTiP — Sun Devil Hockey (@SunDevilHockey) February 22, 2025

Ryan Kirwan, Kyle Smolen and Bennett Schimek had the other Sun Devils’ goals and netminder Luke Pavicich made 39 saves.

For the Broncos, Alex Bump, Samuel Sjolund and Zach Nehring scored and goalie Cameron Rowe stopped 27 shots.

SCOREBOARD | STANDINGS | POLL | PAIRWISE

No. 18 Penn State 2, No. 1 Michigan State 2 (Penn State wins shootout)

Maxim Štrbák’s goal at 8:36 of the third period brought Michigan State into a 2-2 tie with Penn State at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing, Mich.

Penn State won the subsequent shootout and extra Big Ten standings point.

https://www.twitter.com/PennStateMHKY/status/1893112262778331427

Tiernan Shoudy also scored for the Spartans and goaltender Trey Augustine made 31 saves.

For the Nittany Lions, Dane Dowiak and Reese Laubach scored and Arsenii Sergeev finished with 36 saves.

No. 2 Boston College 6, Vermont 3

Andre Gasseau and Eamon Powell each tallied a goal with two assists as Boston College doubled up Vermont 6-3 from the Gutterson Fieldhouse in Burlington, Vt.

James Hagens, Michael Hagens, Ryan Leonard and Will Skahan also scored for the Eagles, while goalie Jacob Fowler made 29 saves.

https://www.twitter.com/BC_MHockey/status/1893121508140097549

Joel Maatta had a goal and two assists for the Catamounts and Colin Kessler and Sebastian Törnqvist scored.

Vermont goalie Axel Mangbo compiled 28 saves.

No. 11 UConn 3, No. 4 Maine 2 (OT)

Jake Richard’s second goal of the game at 4:20 of overtime gave UConn a 3-2 win over Maine at the Toscano Family Ice Forum in Storrs, Conn.

https://www.twitter.com/UConnMHOC/status/1893135422576034132

Kaden Shahan also scored for the Huskies and Callum Tung made 32 saves in goal.

Nolan Renwick and Owen Fowler scored for the Black Bears and goalie Albin Boija stopped 42 shots.

No. 5 Minnesota 4, No. 7 Ohio State 1

Brody Lamb scored two goals to lift Minnesota past Ohio State 4-1 at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.

Oliver Moore and Ryan Chesley added goals for the Gophers to back Liam Souliere’s 25 saves in goal.

https://www.twitter.com/B1GHockey/status/1893134752124641766

Davis Burnside scored for the Buckeyes and goalie Logan Terness stopped 21 shots.

No. 6 Denver 5, Miami 1

Jack Devine had a goal and an assist and Matt Davis made 18 saves in goal as Denver beat Miami 5-1 at Steve Cady Arena in Oxford, Ohio.

https://www.twitter.com/DU_Hockey/status/1893095025254236384

Garrett Brown, Carter King, Jake Fisher and James Reeder added goals for the Pioneers and Aidan Thompson chipped in a pair of assists.

Colby Ambrosio scored the lone RedHawks goal and netminder Ethan Dahlmeir finished with 28 saves.

Northeastern 5, No. 9 Boston University 1

Jack Williams went for a goal and three assists as Northeastern upset Boston University 5-1 at Agganis Arena in Boston.

Cam Lund added two goals and an assist and Huskies goaltender Cameron Whitehead made 24 saves.

https://www.twitter.com/GoNUmhockey/status/1893115695589650548

Jake Boltmann had a goal and an assist and Ryan McGuire also scored and Dylan Hryckowian notched two assists.

For the Terriers, Quinn Hutson scored and Mikhail Yegorov kicked out 15 shots.

No. 14 Quinnipiac 4, Yale 1

Four different players – Travis Treloar, Jack Ricketts, Jeremy Wilmer and Aaron Schwartz – scored as Quinnipiac downed Yale 4-1 at M&T Bank Arena in Hamden, Conn.

Bobcats goalie Matej Marinov made 22 saves.

https://www.twitter.com/QU_MIH/status/1893114384072822820

Will Richter netted the lone Yale goal and Jack Stark finished with 35 saves between the pipes.

No. 15 Minnesota State 4, Lake Superior State 0

Alex Tracy stopped all 32 shots he faced as Minnesota State blanked Lake Superior State 4-0 from Taffy Abel Arena in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.

https://www.twitter.com/CCHAHockey/status/1893107548326097338

Josh Groll and Brian Carrabes each scored two goals for the Mavericks.

Lakers goalie Easton Hesse made 37 saves.

No. 16 UMass 3, New Hampshire 3 (UNH wins shootout)

New Hampshire scored three goals in the third period to earn a 3-3 tie with UMass at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass.

The Wildcats then picked up the extra Hockey East standings point by winning the shootout.

Robert Cronin, Ryan Conmy and Kristaps Skrastins scored for UNH and goalie Jared Whale made 13 saves.

Aydar Suniev scored two goals for UMass, Jack Musa the other, and Michael Hrabal made 16 saves in goal.

No. 17 North Dakota 4, Minnesota Duluth 2

Ben Strinden, Cade Littler, Sacha Boisvert and Carter Wilkie scored to lead North Dakota to a 4-2 win over Minnesota Duluth from Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D.

Name a better duo than Cade Littler and scoring against the Dogs. #UNDproud | #LGH pic.twitter.com/ItmhTeMhG9 — North Dakota Hockey (@UNDmhockey) February 22, 2025

Fighting Hawks goalie T.J. Semptimphelter made 30 saves.

Blake Bechen and Joe Molenaar tallied the goals for the Bulldogs, while Adam Gajan put together a 30-save performance of his own.

No. 19 Clarkson 3, Cornell 1

From Lynah Rink in Ithaca, N.Y., Clarkson defeated Cornell 3-1 on the strength of goals from Ayrton Martino, Ryan Richardson and Garrett Dahm.

🚨 Clarkson Wins 🚨 Knights pick up huge win on the road. pic.twitter.com/dXgUXVTaTI — Clarkson Men’s Hockey (@ClarksonMHockey) February 22, 2025

Golden Knights goalie Ethan Langenegger made 24 saves.

For the Big Red, Sullivan Mack scored and Ian Shane made eight saves in goal.

No. 20 Colorado College 4, St. Cloud State 3

Colorado College used four different goal scorers to edge St. Cloud State 4-3 at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn.

Three in a row thanks to the captain, Stanley Cooley.#CCTigers pic.twitter.com/mUZR18kxQY — CC Hockey (@CCTigerHKY) February 22, 2025

Gavin Lindberg, Tyler Coffey, Bret Link and Stanley Cooley all found the net for the Tigers, while goaltender Kaidan Mbereko made 42 saves.

Cooper Wylie, Verner Miettinen and Gavyn Thoreson scored for the Huskies and Isak Posch made 26 saves between the pipes.