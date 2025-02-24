Boston College earns 43 first-place votes, moves back on top of Feb. 24 USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll

With 43 first-place votes, Boston College is again the No. 1 team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll.

The Eagles move up one spot from last week’s poll.

Minnesota moves from No. 5 to No. 2, earning six first-place votes.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll – Feb. 24, 2025

Michigan State falls two spots to No. 3, Western Michigan is down one to No. 4, collecting the last first-place vote.

Maine is down one to No. 5, Denver stays sixth, Providence is up one to No. 7, Ohio State falls one to No. 8, UConn is up two to No. 9, and Boston University is down one to place 10th this week.

Michigan falls out of the top 10, going from No. 10 to No. 11.

No new teams enter this week’s rankings.

In addition to the top 20 teams, nine others received votes in this week’s poll.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.