Hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger along with guest host Dan Rubin in for Derek Schooley review games of the weekend and news of the week.

They start with Michigan State’s struggles against Penn State and Minnesota’s surge in the Big Ten. They highlight the Pairwise implications for teams like Quinnipiac, UMass Lowell, and Penn State, as well as Western Michigan’s first regulation loss in the NCHC. The episode also explores the championship races in Hockey East, where Boston College leads, and the ECAC, with Quinnipiac and Clarkson vying for the top spot.

This episode is sponsored by the NCAA Men’s Division I Frozen Four, April 10 and 12 in St. Louis. Get your tickets now at ncaa.com/frozenfour

Times are approximate:

00:15 Introduction and sponsorship

00:54 Michigan State’s tough weekend

01:16 Big Ten standings and Penn State’s rise

06:50 Holy Cross wins a share of AHA

13:05 Minnesota State’s CCHA title

16:57 Western Michigan’s NCHC challengers

20:38 Hockey East showdown

26:43 ECAC title race

30:13 PairWise Bubble analysis

47:23 Conclusion and sign-off