Hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger along with guest host Dan Rubin in for Derek Schooley review games of the weekend and news of the week.
They start with Michigan State’s struggles against Penn State and Minnesota’s surge in the Big Ten. They highlight the Pairwise implications for teams like Quinnipiac, UMass Lowell, and Penn State, as well as Western Michigan’s first regulation loss in the NCHC. The episode also explores the championship races in Hockey East, where Boston College leads, and the ECAC, with Quinnipiac and Clarkson vying for the top spot.
Times are approximate:
00:15 Introduction and sponsorship
00:54 Michigan State’s tough weekend
01:16 Big Ten standings and Penn State’s rise
06:50 Holy Cross wins a share of AHA
13:05 Minnesota State’s CCHA title
16:57 Western Michigan’s NCHC challengers
20:38 Hockey East showdown
26:43 ECAC title race
30:13 PairWise Bubble analysis
47:23 Conclusion and sign-off
