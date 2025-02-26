NCAA D-II/III East Men’s Ice Hockey Game Picks – Part I – February 26, 2025

Here is Part I of this week’s two-part game prognostications with several conferences playing quarterfinal round action before semis on the weekend. Playoff hockey is here and surely there will be some upsets along the way as teams battle for conference glory and an opportunity to play on a national stage in March. Not much time to prepare but all these teams know that the way to keep playing important games is to win – No one overly excited about the going home option.

Last week my picks finished at a less than stellar 7-4-2 (.615) so I too need to be better as the games dwindle towards conference championships and the national tournament. My season numbers for the regular season finished at 112-50-10 (.680) so maybe a solid playoff run will get me at or near my 70% target for the season. These are the mid-week picks with a recalibration set for the weekend based on the outcomes across a handful of conferences:

Wednesday, February 26, 2025

CNE

Wentworth v. (15) Endicott

The Gulls are surely not thrilled to have to play a quarterfinal round game, but they are at home and have all three phases of their game performing well from the goal on out. Balanced scoring is the difference as Andrew Kurapov and Jackson Sterrett do not have to score for the home team to win – Endicott, 5-2

Nichols v. Suffolk

The weekend’s 1-1 tie to close out the regular season just proved that this one is likely to go to bonus hockey. CJ Hapward has given his team a chance to win most every night, and they will need him at his best to hold off the Bison. Can you say double OT – Suffolk, 2-1

SUNYAC

Canton v. Buffalo State

The Bengals did not qualify for the playoffs last season nor did Canton who was not officially part of the SUNYAC. So, who shows some playoff grit? The home team has seen some big performances from Vadim Kiriakov and Joe Glamos who lead by example in this close win made comfortable by an ENG late – Buffalo State, 4-2

Potsdam v. Plattsburgh

These two teams just faced each other to close out the regular season so the familiarity will create an interesting dynamic with both teams looking for the advantage early. The Cardinals have found some balanced scoring and that is the difference in a one-goal win to advance to the semifinals – Plattsburgh, 3-2

UCHC

Brockport v. Manhattanville

The Valiants have been a tough out on home ice and the Golden Eagles are looking to extend their positive momentum with their win over Chatham last weekend. Sebastien Woods is the difference in a hard-fought game where the home team hangs on for a win – Manhattanville, 2-1

Nazareth v. Chatham

The Cougars have been exceptionally good on home ice and that is a good thing when a physical and attacking team like Nazareth comes to town. Lots of opportunities from both teams but the Cougars find the extra one in some bonus hockey action for the win – Chatham, 4-3

Thursday, February 27, 2025

MASCAC

MCLA v. Plymouth State

The Panthers will not be content with just the regular season title but start their playoff journey with a team that has never seen a league playoff game since its re-birth a couple of years ago. Brandon Shantz is sharp in goal and Ethan Stuckless, Will Redick and a strong supporting cast get the title hunt off on the right path – Plymouth State, 6-2

Westfield State v. Anna Maria

The Amcats stumbled over their last two games and the best thing about the post-season is those last two games do not matter. Horgan Rink has been particularly good for the AmCats who will start fast to beat a pesky group of Owls. Matthew Hennessey is playoff ready in goal – Anna Maria, 4-1

Massachusetts-Dartmouth v. Salem State

The Vikings have had a terrific season led by a solid group of players including James Tator, Keagan O’Donoghue, Landyn Greatorex and Will Nepveu in goal. Home team knows how to play things close and will need to have jump early against a Lancer team poised for an upset. Vikings advance with an ENG for margin – Salem State, 4-2

Worcester State v. Fitchburg State

The Falcons have played better hockey in recent weeks including their big win to close out the regular season that earned them this home game. Lost on home ice to the Lancers recently so expect coach Dean Fuller’s team to and disciplined in a close game that sees FSU advance by a single goal – in overtime – Fitchburg State, 3-2

Quick turn around after end of the regular season but now is the time where teams need to leave it all on the ice because if you do not win now, you are going home – “Drop the Puck!”