Women’s Division I College Hockey: The PodKaz Episode 39 – NCAA committee chair Janine Oman describes the selection process, plus a playoff lookahead

Nicole Haase and Todd Milewski from USCHO.com take a look at the first weekend of the postseason in ECAC Hockey and Atlantic Hockey but first give a glance at the finish in Hockey East, where UConn swiped the regular-season title away from Boston University on the final day.

Janine Oman, the senior deputy athletic director at Ohio State and chair of the NCAA National Collegiate women’s ice hockey committee, joins the show to talk about how it works when the committee meets to set up the NCAA tournament bracket. She also talks about the other work that the committee does through the year.

And we wrap up a show with a look at the playoff action this week in the five conferences, starting with Wednesday night games in Hockey East.

The PodKaz is a production of USCHO.com. Have a question for our mailbag? Reach out to Nicole (@NicoleHaase) or Todd (@ToddMilewski) on social media or email [email protected].