Hockey East announces 2024-25 women’s all-rookie team, highlighted by three unanimous selections, plus five individual awards

Hockey East has announced the 2024-25 all-rookie team and five other season-long awards as voted by the women’s league’s 10 head coaches.

The all-rookie team consists of seven players, including three unanimous selections in UConn forward Claire Murdoch and Northeastern defender Tuva Kandell and her teammate, goaltender Lisa Jönsson. The team is rounded out by defender Olivia Maffeo (Boston College) and forwards Lauren Glaser (Boston College), Chloe Goofers (Merrimack), and Eloise Caron (Northeastern).

Also recognized for her efforts in the 2024-25 campaign is Boston University graduate student Tamara Giaquinto, who has been named defender of the year, the first Terrier to win the award since Kasey Boucher in 2011-12.

Two statistical awards have been formally announced, as Providence’s Reichen Kirchmair has captured the Hockey East scoring crown, netting 15 goals and adding 15 assists for 30 points. She is just the second Friar to ever claim the title and the first since Kelli Halcisak did so in the league’s inaugural 2002-03 campaign.

Boston College goaltender Grace Campbell has captured the Hockey East three stars award, given to the player who accrues the most points from being named the first, second, or third star of the game throughout the season.

Providence graduate Hannah Johnson has been honored as the best defensive forward during the regular season. She becomes just the second Friar to win the award after Sarah Hjalmarsson in 2022-23.

Merrimack graduate forward Raice Szott was awarded the conference’s sportsmanship award. Szott is a three-time nominee for the Hockey Humanitarian Award and has been a finalist each of the last two years.

Hockey East will announce the 2024-25 all-star teams on Friday and then the finalists for player, rookie, and coach of the year awards on Monday.