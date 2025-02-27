Minnesota State goaltender Tracy tabbed 2024-25 CCHA student-athlete of the year

The CCHA has announced that Minnesota State junior goaltender Alex Tracy as the conference’s 2024-25 student-athlete of the year, as voted on by the faculty athletics representatives from each member school.

A native of Chicago, Tracy is a finance major with a 3.93 cumulative grade point average. Named to the Dean’s List and CCHA scholar-athlete in each semester in which he has been eligible, he is a two-time AHCA Krampade All-American Scholar, along with academic all-district honors from the College Sports Communicators (CSC).

Tracy is a three-year member of SAAC, for which he has helped produce videos for mental health awareness as well as the Slam Don’t Drive Drunk campaign. He assists with the school’s All-Sports Camps and Trick or Treat with the Mavericks each year. Helping with the Kiwanis Holiday light event and the Anthony Ford Pond Hockey tournament, he also assists with the YMCA corn roast to raise funds for food pantries, helps at Futures School and works as a guest coach at the Miracle League for six weeks in the Fall.

Along with his teammates, Tracy has spent the past two years working with the adaptive floor hockey team for the Mankato High Schools, practicing with this group at least one a week and attending as many games as their schedule allows, including a road trip to support the team in tournament play.

Tracy coaches aspiring goaltenders at clinics and works in the Athlete-to-Athlete program mentoring three young athletes. He organizes the team Bible Study, participates in “I am Second” group designed to spread the gospel on campus, and leads devotional for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA). He organizes the groups pickleball games and works at a local church on Wednesday evenings with the AWANA program.

On the ice, Tracy has started all 32 games for the Mavericks this season, posting a 22-8-2 record with four shutouts. He has compiled a 1.46 goals-against average and a .944 save percentage across 1926:32 minutes, totaling 796 saves. He is a five-time CCHA goaltender of the week and was both the league and national goaltender of the month in November.

Tracy is among the national leaders in a number of statistical categories, including wins (1st), goals-against average (1st), save percentage (2nd), shutouts (3rd), minutes played (3rd), games played (3rd) and total saves (9th).

Given annually, the award is presented to one CCHA student-athlete who performed consistently as a regular member of their CCHA varsity hockey team, displayed outstanding sportsmanship, made satisfactory progress towards a degree, displayed leadership and was active in community service off the ice, encompassing a positive culture of the institution and league.

Last year, Michigan Tech senior Blake Pietila was the third recipient of the CCHA student-athlete of the year since the conference’s return in 2021-22.