NCAA D-III West Men’s Hockey Weekend Picks

Are we ready for some playoff hockey?

There will be plenty of it this weekend as the MIAC, WIAC and NCHA tournaments take place. The MIAC is beginning postseason play while the WIAC and NCHA are continuing on with their tournaments.

Time to dive in with some picks and see who is going to advance to next weekend’s championship games.

MIAC

Gustavus (14-9-2) vs. Concordia (12-11-3)

The Gusties won the regular season title and are in the conference tournament for the first time since 2020. Concordia is in the semifinal round for the first time since 2018 after beating Saint John’s 4-2 on Wednesday.

These two squads haven’t played since November. Gustavus won both games, prevailing 4-0 and 4-3. Gustavus won just twice in its final seven games while the Cobbers are playing with house money in this one. Once out of playoff contention, the Cobbers got in and hope to make a run. They have won four of their last seven.

An upset wouldn’t surprise me, but I’ll go with the home team here.

Gustavus, 4-2

Bethel (13-9-3) vs. St. Olaf (13-9-3)

No need for introductions here. The Royals and Oles are playing for the third time in the last eight days and the fourth time overall. They split their regular season series but St. Olaf also won an outdoor game in November.

For the Royals, it’s about revenge. They lost to the Oles in the championship game last season as St, Olaf won its second title in the last three seasons.

Bethel has been great at home, losing just once, and feature one of the top goal scorers in hockey in Tyler Braccini. St. Olaf has a pretty good scoring threat of its own in Jonathan Panisa. Expect this one to go right down to the wire. I like Bethel at home, but then, St. Olaf in the playoffs is a hard thing to bet against. It won’t be a surprise no matter who wins.

Bethel, 3-2

NCHA

Aurora (23-3-1) vs. Adrian (17-9-1)

The Spartans are the top seed and have won their last five. They took two of three from the Bulldogs in the regular season and have the best offense in the league with 134 goals. They are also 13-0 at home.

Adrian ranks third in goals scored (103). But don’t overlook the goalie matchup between JaCob Mucitelli of Aurora and Dershahn Stewart of Adrian.

Aurora, 5-3

St. Norbert (21-5-1) vs. Trine (20-5-2)

The Green Knights are unbeaten in their last eight games. They split with Trine in the regular season on their home ice. The Thunder have won two in a row and unbeaten their last five. This could end up being a shootout and should go down to the wire. St. Nobert has its sights set on a championship and hopes home ice proves to be an advantage.

WIAC

UW-Stevens Point (18-5-2) vs. UW-Eau Claire (12-14-1)

The Pointers won it all last season, beating the Blugolds for the crown. In the regular season, Stevens Point won two of three against Eau Claire and hope to continue that success this time around. The Pointers are unbeaten in their last five games and have lost only one game at home this season. They also have the top two goal scorers in the conference in Peyton Hart and Dawson Sciarrino. The goalie matchup will be one to watch as Max Gutjahr of Eau Claire and Alex Proctor of Stevens Point are two of the best in hockey. I could see this going to a mini game.

Stevens Point, 4-2; Eau Claire, 3-2; Stevens Point, 2-1 (mini game)

UW-Superior (18-4-3) vs. UW-River Falls (16-10-1)

The Yellowjackets have had quite the year, winning the regular season crown, and sport a 9-2-3 record at home. But the Falcons are no pushover and all three meetings between these two teams were close throughout.

Superior has lost just once in its last 17 games and are led by Reed Stark and Justin Dauphinais.

The Falcons have two big threats in Dylan Smith and and Jonny Meiers. This should be a really fun series to watch. River Falls is hoping to win its first title since 2015. The power play could be key here for River Falls, which has at least one power play goal in six of its last seven games.

Superior, 4-3; River Falls, 5-4; Superior, 1-0 (mini game)