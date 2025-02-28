Beloit adds men’s, women’s NCAA D-III teams for 2025-26 season

Beloit College has announced the addition of NCAA Division III men’s and women’s hockey teams to its athletic program.

Beloit has also extended an invitation to Northland College’s men’s and women’s hockey teams to join the Beloit community, following the news that Northland will close at the end of the semester.

The Northland coaches have accepted the offer, and Northland student-athletes met the news with great excitement.

“It’s wonderful to know that our history will continue,” said men’s coach Shane Buckley in a statement. “To know that we can offer our students an incredible experience at Beloit in the classroom, as well as on the ice, is amazing. We can build something truly special at Beloit.”

“I’m excited about the welcoming community at Beloit,” added women’s coach Jake Bobrowski. “Beloit College has the academics, the athletics, the Powerhouse, the student experience. By year two and three, we’re going to be very competitive. My goal is to get to the NCAA Division III tournament, and at some point get to a national championship. I can’t wait to welcome new students.”

Beloit College representatives will attend a Northland college transfer fair on March 13 and will host the hockey teams and all other interested students on Beloit’s campus March 22.

The men’s and women’s hockey teams will begin competing in the 2025-26 school year, with a full schedule already planned.