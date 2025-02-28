ECAC Hockey announces 2024-25 women’s all-rookie team, trio of all-conference teams

ECAC Hockey has announced the women’s all-rookie team and three all-conference teams for the 2024-25 season.
ECAC All-Rookie Team
Mackenzie Alexander,* F, Princeton
Lindzi Avar,* F, Cornell
Karianne Engelbert,^ F, Union
Monique Lyons,^ F, Brown
Makayla Watson, D, Quinnipiac
Rosie Klein, D, Princeton
Michaela Hesova, G, Dartmouth
*Denotes unanimous selection
^Tied in voting
First Team All-ECAC
Issy Wunder, F, Princeton, Jr.
Kristýna Kaltounková, F, Colgate, Gr.
Anne Cherkowski, F, Clarkson, Gr.
Nicole Gosling, D, Clarkson, Gr.
Haley Winn,* D, Clarkson, Sr.
Annelies Bergmann, G, Cornell, So.
*Denotes unanimous selection
Second Team All-ECAC
Elyssa Biederman, F, Colgate, Jr.
Abby Hustler, F, St. Lawrence, Sr.
Sarah Paul, F, Princeton, Jr.
Ashley Messier, D, Cornell, Sr.
Kendall Cooper, D, Quinnipiac, Gr.
Hannah Murphy, G, Colgate, Sr.
Third Team All-ECAC
Avi Adam, F, Cornell, Jr.
Anna Segedi, F, St. Lawrence, Gr.
Emma Pais, F, Colgate, So.
Andrea Trnková, D, RPI, So.
Rory Guilday, D, Cornell, Sr.
Emma Sofie Nordström, G, St. Lawrence, Jr.