FRIDAY COLLEGE HOCKEY ROUNDUP: American International keeps season alive, gets OT win over RIT in Atlantic Hockey playoffs; No. 15 Penn State downs No. 2 Minnesota in OT; top-ranked Boston College defeats New Hampshire; No. 19 Clarkson nips No. 13 Quinnipiac in OT

American International kept its season – and its NCAA Division I tenure – alive Friday night, knocking out RIT 2-1 in overtime to open the Atlantic Hockey America playoffs.

Due to a scheduling conflict on AIC’s home ice at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass., the game was played at Tate Rink in West Point, N.Y.

In overtime, Oscar Geschwind blocked an RIT shot at the top of the Yellow Jackets zone and took a quick return pass from Brett Rylance headed the other way for an odd-man rush. Geschwind fed Casey McDonald trailing in the slot for a one-timer under the bar past Tigers goalie Ethan David for the deciding goal at 6:01 of extra time.

AIC wins it in overtime! 🏒 pic.twitter.com/g73LiKA9TH — Atlantic Hockey America (@Atlantic_Hockey) March 1, 2025

Following a scoreless first period, RIT got on the board at 6:21 of the second. Ty Whyte took a loose puck in the neutral zone and fed Grady Hobbs breaking the other way. Hobbs took a shot from the right faceoff circle that AIC netminder Chase Clark sticked aside, but Philippe Jacques was there to clean up the rebound inside an empty left post.

AIC tied the game 2:58 into the third as John Lundy redirected a long slap shot from the left point by Alexander Malinowski that found its way over David’s pads inside the left post.

Clark finished with 31 saves for AIC, while David turned aside 33 for RIT.

No. 1 Boston College 4, New Hampshire 1

After Robert Cronin opened the scoring for New Hampshire at 18:15 of the first period, Boston College scored the next four to take a 4-1 win over the Wildcats from Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Connor Joyce fires home his second goal of the season to put the Eagles ahead by two! Watch on @NESN and @ESPNPlus | https://t.co/XQIWVKneT5 pic.twitter.com/reFClOgcOh — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) March 1, 2025

Andre Gasseau potted a pair of goals for the Eagles, while Connor Joyce and Ryan Leonard also scored to back Jacob Fowler’s 25 saves in goal.

New Hampshire goalies Rico DiMatteo and Jared Whale combined on a 15-save effort.

No. 2 Minnesota, No. 15 Penn State

Simon Mack’s goal at 3:09 of overtime gave Penn State a 4-3 win over Minnesota at Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa.

Matt DiMarsico, JJ Wiebusch and Danny Dzhaniyev added goals for the Nittany Lions, while goalie Arsenii Sergeev made 31 saves.

For the Gophers, Mason Nevers, Connor Kurth and Jimmy Snuggerud scored and Liam Souliere stopped 28 shots in goal.

No. 3 Michigan State 5, Notre Dame 2

From the Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Ind., five different players scored as Michigan State toppled Notre Dame 5-2.

Strbak with the little shimmy at the left point and a snipe to make it 4-1. His third goal of the season. Shoudy and Mannito get the helpers. pic.twitter.com/1Q9ySuzG0W — Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) March 1, 2025

David Gucciardi, Matt Basgall, Karsen Dorwart, Maxim Strbak and Isaac Howard collected the Spartans goals, with Trey Augustine making 22 saves between the pipes.

Justin Janicke and Axel Kumlin scored for the Irish and goaltender Owen Say stopped 33 shots.

No. 4 Western Michigan 6, No. 18 North Dakota 4

Six different players found the net as Western Michigan beat North Dakota 6-4 from Lawson Ice Arena in Kalamazoo, Mich., to claim the Penrose Cup as NCHC regular-season champions.

https://www.twitter.com/WMUHockey/status/1895675887481462883

Matteo Costantini, Grant Slukynsky, Alex Bump, Iiro Hakkarainen, Tim Washe and Samuel Sjolund scored for the Broncos and netminder Hampton Slukynsky made 18 stops.

For the Fighting Hawks, Dylan James, Carter Wilkie, Sacha Boisvert and Jake Schmaltz scored and TJ Semptimphelter finished with 27 saves between the pipes.

No. 5 Maine 4, Vermont 1

Taylor Makar’s hat trick led Maine to a 4-1 win over Vermont at Alfond Arena in Orono, Maine.

https://www.twitter.com/MaineIceHockey/status/1895677109512913028

Grayson Arnott also scored for the Black Bears and goalie Albin Boija put up 26 saves.

Isak Walther scored the lone goal for the Catamounts and Axel Mangbo made 34 saves in goal.

No. 6 Denver 3, St. Cloud State 1

From Magness Arena in Denver, Colo., Carter King registered two goals to lead Denver to a 3-1 win over St. Cloud State.

https://www.twitter.com/DU_Hockey/status/1895673915298758790

Jack Devine also scored for the Pioneers and goalie Matt Davis finished with 20 saves.

Nick Ports scored for the Huskies and Isak Posch made 38 saves in goal.

No. 7 Providence 3, Merrimack 2

Tanner Adams’ goal at 1:52 of the third period proved to be the game winner as Providence came back from a 2-0 hole to beat Merrimack 3-2 at Schneider Arena in Providence, R.I.

https://www.twitter.com/FriarsHockey/status/1895655863114924351

Graham Gamache and Clint Levens also scored for the Friars, while Philip Svedeback made 29 saves in goal.

Caden Cranston scored both goals for the Warriors and goalie Max Lundgren turned aside 29 shots of his own.

No. 11 Michigan 4, No. 8 Ohio State 3

Michigan led 4-1 after 40 minutes and held on to down Ohio State 4-3 from Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

TJ Hughes, Dakoda Rheaume-Mullen, Tyler Duke and William Whitelaw scored for the Wolverines, while goalie Logan Stein made 21 saves.

Whitelaw from Estapa and Wolverines lead 4-1! pic.twitter.com/WOGPxYx9LY — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 1, 2025

Ohio State’s goal scorers were Joe Dunlap, Brent Johnson and Max Montes.

Kristoffer Eberly tallied 28 stops in the Buckeyes crease.

No. 9 UConn 5, Northeastern 2

From the Toscano Family Ice Forum in Storrs, Conn., Ryan Tattle scored two goals and Callum Tung made 28 saves in goal to lead UConn to a 5-2 win over Northeastern in a battle of two Huskies teams.

https://www.twitter.com/UConnMHOC/status/1895647303073218729

Joey Muldowney, Jake Richard and Hudson Schandor also scored for UConn.

Cam Lund posted both goals for Northeastern and goaltender Cameron Whitehead also made 28 saves.

No. 12 Arizona State 4, Omaha 1

Cullen Potter recorded two goals to lead Arizona State past Omaha 4-1 from Baxter Arena in Omaha, Neb.

https://www.twitter.com/SunDevilHockey/status/1895672223576572270

Ryan Kirwan and Artem Shlaine added goals for the Sun Devils and Gibson Homer stopped 32 shots in net.

Brock Bremer scored the lone Mavericks goal and goalie Simon Latkoczy made 35 saves.

No. 19 Clarkson 4, No. 13 Quinnipiac 3 (OT)

After Travis Treloar’s goal at 18:15 of the third period pulled Quinnipiac into a 3-3 tie at Cheel Arena in Potsdam, N.Y., Ryan Bottrill won it for Clarkson at 4:52 of overtime.

https://www.twitter.com/ClarksonMHockey/status/1895670180271047114

Ayrton Martino tallied twice and Trey Taylor also scored for the Golden Knights, while goalie Ethan Langenegger made 23 saves.

Jack Ricketts and Andon Cerbone also scored for the Bobcats and Dylan Silverstein finished with eight saves in net.

No. 14 Minnesota State 1, Bemidji State 1 (Bemidji State wins shootout)

Kaden Bohlsen scored for Minnesota State and Noah Quinn for Bemidji State as the two teams skated to a 1-1 tie at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato, Minn.

https://www.twitter.com/CCHAHockey/status/1895682022389268676

Bemidji State then took the extra standings point by winning the shootout after nothing was settled in overtime.

Alex Tracy made 26 saves for the Mavericks and Mattias Sholl 32 for the Beavers.