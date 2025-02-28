Post’s Wysocki named NEWHA player of year for ’24-25, joins teammates Saunders (best goalie), Ringor (best rookie) as major award winners

The NEWHA has announced its major end-of-season awards and also unveiled its all-NEWHA teams for the 2024-25 season.

Player of the Year: Julia Wysocki, Post

Wysocki became the first player in Post history to earn a year-end league honor. She led the NEWHA in goals (17) and total points (26), recording multiple multi-goal games, including a two-goal performance at LIU (Feb. 13, 2025). Her .236 shooting percentage was the highest in the league and she won 336 faceoffs, ranking among the league’s best.

Defensive Player of the Year: Maggie Korneta, Franklin Pierce

Korneta becomes the first Franklin Pierce defender to earn this accolade, leading all defensemen in points (20). She tied for the league lead in assists (15) and contributed offensively with key multi-point performances, including a one-goal, two-assist outing against St. Anselm (Nov. 2, 2024). Korneta also ranked second in plus/minus among defensemen (+15), showcasing her impact at both ends of the ice​

Goalie of the Year: Hannah Saunders, Post

Saunders was the league’s top goaltender, posting a 1.92 goals-against average (GAA) and a .941 save percentage across 26 games. She recorded six shutouts, the most in the league, and made 777 saves (29.88 per game), including a 49-save shutout against Sacred Heart (Feb. 22, 2025)​.

Rookie of the Year: Rowyn Ringor, Post

Ringor had an outstanding first-year campaign, leading all rookies and tying for the league lead in assists (15). She added 10 goals for a total of 25 points, making her one of the top overall scorers in the league. Her 10 multi-point games led all players.​

Coach of the Year: Kelly Nash, LIU

Nash, in her third season with LIU, earned her second straight Coach of the Year honor after guiding the Sharks to a 19-10-4 overall record (19-6-3 in NEWHA play) and their third straight regular season championship. LIU enters the NEWHA Tournament as the top seed.

First Team

Grace Babington, LIU, So., F

Jeannie Wallner, LIU, Sr., F

Julia Wysocki, Post, Sr., F

Anna Fairman, LIU, Gr., D

Maggie Korneta, Franklin Pierce, Jr., D

Hannah Saunders, Post, Jr., G

Second Team

Isabella Chaput, Sacred Heart, So., F

Bailey Feeney, Stonehill, Jr., F

Mikayla Kelley, Franklin Pierce, Sr., F

Tyra Turner, Saint Anselm, Sr., F

Rowyn Ringor, Post, Fr., F

Bri Eid, LIU, Sr., D

Sydney Russell, Stonehill, Jr., D

Abbie Thompson, LIU, Gr., G

All-Rookie Team

Alexsa Caron, Stonehill, G

Bo Dean, Franklin Pierce, F

Jordana DeMarinis, Saint Michael’s, G

Ella Holm, Sacred Heart, F

Brynn Levinson, Franklin Pierce, F

Rowyn Ringor, Post, F

All-Sportswomanship Team

Sam Mathe, LIU, So., D

Alicia McDonald, Saint Michael’s, Fr., F

Ava McGaffigan, Assumption, So., F

Kerryn O’Connell, Sacred Heart, Sr., F

Alexis Poppleton, Saint Anselm, So., F

Hannah Saunders, Post, Jr., G

Makenna Slocum, Stonehill, So., F

Julia Stevens, Franklin Pierce, Sr., D