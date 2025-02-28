Providence’s Kirchmair lone unanimous selection on 2024-25 women’s Hockey East all-star teams

Hockey East has announced its 2024-25 women’s all-star teams as voted by the women’s league’s 10 head coaches.

Providence junior forward Reichen Kirchmair was the lone player selected unanimously to the all-Hockey East first team. Joining Kirchmair on the first team are goaltender Tia Chan (UConn), defenders Tamara Giaquinto (Boston University) and Ava Rinker (UConn) and forwards Julia Pellerin (Boston College) and Audrey Knapp (Providence). Chan was named goaltender of the year for her achievement, the first Husky netminder so honored since 2017-18.

Named all-Hockey East second team are goaltender Abby Hornung (Holy Cross), defenders Molly Jordan (Boston College) and Brooke Becker (Providence) and forwards Sammy Taber (Boston College), Claire Murdoch (UConn) and Skylar Irving (Northeastern).

Getting nods on the third team are goaltender Hope Walinski (Providence), defenders Tuva Kandell (Northeastern) and Ashley Kokavec (Vermont) and forwards Sydney Healey (Boston University), Ashley Allard (UConn), Jada Habisch (UConn) and Kira Juodikis (New Hampshire).

Hockey East will announce finalists for the player, rookie, and coach of the year awards on March 3.