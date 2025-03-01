Aurora’s Hassan Akl elevates hockey game to another level

Hassan Akl has played a huge role in Aurora’s rise to one of the nation’s best Division III hockey teams.

He’s top 10 in the NCHA in goals and assists, and actually leads D-III in assists.

And none of it should be a surprise considering the work the junior forward puts in, especially in the offseason.

“I’m really grateful I skate with a lot of really good players, a lot of pros, too, and they have personally helped me elevate my game,” Akl said. It’s important to work with players who are better than you, to help you see what it takes to get to the next level.”

Akl, who has racked up 39 helpers to go along with his 13 goals, said there were a lot of aspects of his game he focused on ahead of the 2024-25 season. And it’s paid off big time.

“I worked a lot on the little details,” Akl said. “I shot the puck more, did a better job of reading the ice in the offensive zone. My game has always been skill and skating. I’ve had those tools for awhile. It’s just been focusing on the little things.”

Akl and the Spartans won the regular season conference championship and are ranked No. 2 in the country in the USCHO.com poll. They are set to face No. 14 Adrian tonight in a semifinal conference tournament game.

“It’s been really fun going to the rink every day, and having everyone push each other,” Akl said. “We go into every game with confidence and that comes with working hard and doing the little things.”

On a personal level, it’s been a year to remember for Akl who has seen his production sky rocket in year three at Aurora.

He had seven total goals in his first two years. He’s nearly doubled that this season. And in the first two years, he accumulated 33 assists. He’s nearly 10 above that total this year.

Yes, a lot of it is Akl and what he’s done to put himself in a position to succeed. But the team around him has helped his cause big time as well.

“It’s going out there and not overthinking,” Akl said. “Everyone knows their role and we have four lines that can go out and play well. It makes things easier I can just go out there and play stress free, and do my thing. It’s working well. I give all the credit to my teammates.”

Akl grew up in Canada and has always had a passion for hockey.

“I started skating when I was 3 or 4 and started playing at age 5,” Akl said. “I’ve been around the game a long time.”

As he grew up, the idea of playing in college became more real. He found a home in Aurora.

“When I went the junior route, I had college in mind, and the opportunity came up to go to Aurora,” Akl said. “Everything has worked out really well. I’m happy with the cards I’ve been dealt.”

The Spartans, who have 23 wins, the most in program history, are hoping a few more cards are dealt in their favor as they take aim at their first conference championship. The one day at a time approach is key.

“Day by day,” Akl said. “We’re not focused on the rankings or anything. We’ve just stuck to taking it day by day and it’s been working. We know we have a good test coming up against Adrian.”

While the focus is on the present, Akl does hope to play pro hockey some day.

“It’s one of the reasons I chose Aurora. I know coach (Jason) Bloomingburg has a lot of connections. I knew if I came here, I’d have an opportunity to play pro one day if I do what I’m suppose to do. I hope playing pro is in my future.”