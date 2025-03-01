Boston College, NHL Players Association team up on agreement to enable former NHL players to earn degrees at BC

The Woods College of Advancing Studies at Boston College and the NHL Players Association have reached an agreement that will enable current and former members of the NHLPA to complete their education at Boston College through NHLPA UNLMT, providing an invaluable resource for professional hockey players looking to earn college degrees.

The agreement was signed by Woods College Dean David Goodman and NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh, a Woods College graduate, to help association members complete the coursework needed to earn a college diploma or certificate.

Under the agreement, Woods College will review applications and transfer credits on a case-by-case basis, with the goal of mapping courses from prior institutions to its degree programs. The school will accept up to 90 transfer course credits of eligible students towards Boston College’s 120-credit degree requirement, facilitating degree completion for individuals whose college years were interrupted when they signed pro contracts.

Woods College also welcomes applications from NHLPA members with no college background who are interested in starting a degree program.

“The Woods College’s strength as a national leader in college degree completion and our successful, organic relationship with professional athletes over the years led us to pursue this agreement with the NHLPA,” said Goodman in a statement. “With a wide array of degree options, such as in-person, online and hybrid course offerings, and years of experience in helping non-traditional students–including former student-athletes­–complete their degrees, the Woods College is well positioned to work with the NHLPA to offer this resource to its members.”

Walsh, the former mayor of Boston and secretary of labor during the Biden Administration, said he was pleased to work with BC given his own experience as a Woods College student who took evening classes at the school to earn his degree in 2009.

“The NHLPA is constantly encouraging its players to take advantage of opportunities, including personal development through continuing education,” said Walsh. “The Woods College of Advancing Studies at Boston College provides the needed flexibility in transferring existing college credits and the experience in providing degree completion for professional athletes. That is a big differentiator. A college diploma sets players up for success by preparing them for the next phase of their lives. To help our members earn a degree from a renowned university like Boston College is a win-win for all involved.”

According to the NHL, more than a third of its players played college hockey in the United States or Canada, with most leaving school early to play professionally. That reality led the NHLPA to seek degree completion cooperation agreements enabling players and association staff to take online courses during the season, or in-person, hybrid, or online courses during the summer.

“Our academic advisors build close, supportive relationships with each of our students to help them achieve their academic goals,” said Goodman. “We offer the flexibility and support that working professionals need to fulfill their aspirations and a successful track record in assisting professional athletes to complete their college degrees. We are proud to formally welcome NHLPA UNLMT to the Woods College family.”

Brooks Orpik, who left Boston College after his junior year and went on to win two NHL Stanley Cup titles with the Pittsburgh Penguins before he retired from pro hockey in 2019, said the agreement will be helpful for players of all ages.

“I had promised a lot of people, including my parents and former BC hockey coach Jerry York, that I would finish college at some point,” said Orpik, who went back to Boston College in 2020 and completed his degree in 2022. “The Woods College faculty and staff made the process as easy as possible. The feeling of pride I had was just so different than anything, athletically, I have accomplished.”