Boston College stays No. 1 in March 3 USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll, collects 42 first-place votes in newest rankings

Boston College is again the No. 1 team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll, getting 42 first-place votes in the latest rankings.

Michigan State moves up one to No. 2, collecting six first-place votes, while Minnesota is down one to No. 3, getting one first-place vote, while Western Michigan earned the last first-place vote and remains fourth this week.

Maine stays fifth to round out the top five.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll – March 3, 2025

Providence is up one to No. 6, Denver falls one to No. 7, UConn is up one to No. 8, Ohio State is down one spot to sit ninth, and Boston University remains 10th in this week’s poll.

Holy Cross enters the poll this week at No. 20.

In addition to the top 20 teams, eight others received votes in this week’s rankings.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.