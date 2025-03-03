Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley. and Ed Trefzger review games of the weekend and news of the week.
Three more conferences – Big Ten, ECAC, and NCHC – decided their regular season champions over the weekend. Michigan State and Minnesota share the Big Ten regular season title, Quinnipiac wins the ECAC, and Western Michigan clinches its first-ever NCHC league title. They preview upcoming playoffs and analyze key matches, including potential upsets and standout performances.
Times are approximate:
00:15 Introduction and sponsorship
00:38 Big Ten conference championship drama
03:56 ECAC regular season finale
06:57 NCHC title race and playoff implications
13:43 Hockey East regular season showdown
18:23 Atlantic Hockey playoff action
26:00 Big Ten playoff preview
29:51 CCHA and ECAC playoff previews
36:04 Milestones and well wishes
39:43 Conclusion and sign-off
