Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley. and Ed Trefzger review games of the weekend and news of the week.

Three more conferences – Big Ten, ECAC, and NCHC – decided their regular season champions over the weekend. Michigan State and Minnesota share the Big Ten regular season title, Quinnipiac wins the ECAC, and Western Michigan clinches its first-ever NCHC league title. They preview upcoming playoffs and analyze key matches, including potential upsets and standout performances.

