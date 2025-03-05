Cornell’s Bergmann named recipient of 2024-25 ECAC Hockey women’s goaltender of the year award

ECAC Hockey has named Cornell’s Annelies Bergmann as the recipient of the 2024-25 women’s goaltender of the year award, presented by MAC Goaltending.

The finalists for the award were Hannah Murphy (Colgate) and Emma Sofie Nordström (St. Lawrence).

Bergmann had a stellar sophomore year, posting a 16-2-4 record for the nationally ranked Big Red. In 22 games played, the netminder tallied six shutouts (leads ECAC), 471 total saves, and a .946 save percentage (2nd in ECAC). The Detroit native also finished the regular season with a league-leading 1.22 goals-against average.

Bergmann claimed two MAC Goaltending Goaltender of the Week and one MAC Goaltending Goaltender of the Month honors throughout the season. In addition to league awards, the sophomore was named a semifinalist for the Women’s Hockey Commissioners Association goalie of the year and was the HCA’s national goalie of the month in January.

*Please note that all statistics correspond to the final regular season statistics in ECAC Hockey play only.