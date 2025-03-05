ECAC Hockey honors St. Lawrence captain Waite with scholar-athlete of the year award for ’24-25 campaign

St. Lawrence men’s hockey senior captain Mason Waite has been named the 2025 ECAC Hockey Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

The award is presented annually to an ECAC Hockey student-athlete who best embodies excellence and leadership on the ice, in the classroom, and throughout their community.

Waite, a three-time member of the ECAC All-Academic team as a finance major, is the first Skating Saint to earn the distinction of the league’s top scholar.

The senior celebrated the accomplishment with a goal in the Feb. 28 contest, his 142nd game with the Scarlet and Brown, and was honored before the March 1 contest as a part of the Skating Saints senior day festivities.

Waite has been an integral part of the team’s defensive unit and overall roster in his four years in Canton, N.Y., posting 13 goals and 48 assists in 61 points in 142 games.