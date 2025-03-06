MCLA & Plattsburgh: Showcasing playoff excellence in MASCAC and SUNYAC

If ever there were two teams that showed that the regular season was not necessarily an indicator of playoff performance, look no further than MASCAC’s Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) and SUNYAC’s Plattsburgh. Both teams struggled in the regular season to qualify for the playoffs but have found the magic formula in their game at the right time producing wins to carry them to their respective conference championship games on Saturday. While the roads both teams have taken to their surprising playoff run have some differences, the fact remains that both teams are playing their best hockey right now and are looking for that magic to continue for at least one more game.

MCLA

To find a championship game in the annals of the program, one must go back to 1982, and the school then known as North Adams State who qualified for the then D-II ECAC West playoffs. The Mohawks, as they were known then defeated Williams, 5-3 in the quarterfinals and RIT, 5-3 in the semifinals before losing in the championship game to Plattsburgh, 14-3. Those records are a long time ago and no longer reflect the current institution, mascot or players that have given MCLA a re-birth in the past couple of years with their membership in MASCAC.

As the No. 8 seed, MCLA has knocked the No.1 seed and six-time defending conference champions, Plymouth State and followed that up by defeating No. 2 seed Anna Maria – both games ending with 2-1 scores for the visitors. With timely scoring, sensational goaltending from Matthew Gover and a commitment to do all the little things, the Trailblazers will face No. 4 Fitchburg State on Saturday in search of their first championship in hockey.

“We have been very committed to the process and doing all the little things right this playoff run,” said head coach Jeremiah Ketts. “Matthew [Gover] has been great in goal and we are making sure he is seeing pucks; we are blocking a lot of shots; we are getting the puck out of our zone to relieve pressure and change territory; we are playing with the lead and we are getting the hustle plays like beating the opposition to pucks to eliminate potential icing calls that take away defensive zone face-offs late in games. Everyone is bought in to what we need to do to be successful and while they are still on Cloud Nine with the two big wins, I think we need to stay there a little bit to keep the momentum going into Saturday.”

The Trailblazers and Falcons split two regular season games with each team winning on home ice in overtime setting up what should be a highly entertaining championship game.

“I told the kids we haven’t played with adversity yet,” noted Ketts. “We have played with the lead in both playoff games and extended it in both contests, so we do not know what it is like to play from behind. I think scoring first will be a big boost but am confident that if we stick with our process we can compete and win on Saturday regardless of which teams scores first. While I am hoping special teams do not decide the game, I think they will be a factor and so far, we have won those special teams battles in our two playoff games. It is going to be my first championship game behind the bench, and I am as excited as the team is to have this opportunity. No one expected us to do anything, so I think the pressure has been on the other teams – this is a big step for our players and our program.”

The MASCAC championship game will be played at the Wallace Civic Center on Saturday, March 8 at 4 PM with Fitchburg State playing host.

Plattsburgh

Just over a month ago, the Cardinals were sitting in seventh place in SUNYAC on the outside of the playoffs. The season had been challenging with a variety of injuries and illnesses that has many times left the team with limited options for who dresses to play. Additional changes on the roster at the semester break also meant some different adjustments but through it all the team focused on just playing and competing and managed to earn a playoff spot that has led to two dramatic comeback victories over No. 5 Potsdam in the quarterfinals and No. 1 seed Cortland in the semifinals.

“I really have not seen anything like the last two games,” stated head coach Steve Moffatt. “We have gone through a lot this year and the message all season has been – just keep playing! We did not panic and we just kept playing looking for the next shift to be better than the last. We certainly got some good or lucky bounces on face-offs like the goal that tied Cortland before we won it in overtime. These guys have never quit and everyone who has stepped into the lineup out of necessity has worked hard and helped us improve in the second half. A month ago, I am not sure I would have believed we would be here but now it comes down to one game against a really good Oswego team. You really can’t ask for a better opportunity than a one-game championship opportunity against one of our biggest rivals.”

The Cardinal fell behind Potsdam 3-0 in the first period in the quarterfinals before scoring five unanswered goals to win 5-3. At Cortland on Saturday, the Cardinals trailed 3-0 with only eighteen minutes remaining in regulation time. Three goals in the final ten minutes including the game-tying goal with under five seconds remaining tied the score before Jake Sacratini won the contest with an overtime goal just twenty seconds into the extra session for a huge 4-3 comeback win over the defending champion Red Dragons.

The Cardinals and Lakers played twice in the regular season with Oswego taking both games by 5-1 and 5-3 scores. The Cardinals are on a season-long five game win streak and are looking to extend it on Saturday.

“They are a very good hockey team,” said Moffatt. “They are young, but they did not miss on any of this recruiting class, and you can see that on the ice now. They are probably more physical than us and maybe a little faster, but we will have to keep playing like we have been and take advantage of the opportunities they give to us, or we can create. Knowing how much this team has gone through, it would be great to get another big win on Saturday as a reward for the effort the guys are putting out on the ice.”

The SUNYAC championship game will be played at the Deborah F Stanley Arena and Convocation Hall on Saturday, March 8 at 7 PM hosted by Oswego.