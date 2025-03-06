This Week in Big Ten Hockey: Minnesota, Michigan State claim share of 2024-25 regular-season title with conference playoffs starting in earnest this weekend

Congratulations to Michigan State and Minnesota on their shared regular-season title.

Each finished the season with 50 points, marking the first time in Big Ten hockey history that two teams have topped the standings together when all was said and done.

The end was quite dramatic, too, with Minnesota securing its portion of the title in literally the last five minutes played for all of the Big Ten regular season.

On the road against Penn State and with the game tied at 3-3 late in the third, Mike Koster scored a power-play goal from Jimmy Clark and Connor Kurth at 16:56.

Oliver Moore hit the empty net at 19:35 to give Minnesota a 5-3 and after losing Friday’s game, those three points were enough for the Gophers to catch the Spartans, who had completed a sweep of Notre Dame earlier in the evening.

After the cinematic ending to the Gophers’ season, coach Bob Motzko praised his team for having “no quit” in them.

“We’ve only got four losses in regulation,” said Motzko, “but we needed to find a way to win that because we have earned and deserved the right to be Big Ten champs.

“You know, we’ll share it with Michigan State, but we’ve earned that and we’re awful proud of that.”

The Golden Gophers have now won seven regular-season Big Ten titles, an astonishing feat given that there have been only 12 seasons of B1G Hockey play.

The Spartans now won consecutive regular-season titles, having taken their first last season – another astonishing feat, given that until the 2023-24 campaign, Michigan State had never finished higher than fifth in Big Ten play.

Coach Adam Nightingale said that his Spartans don’t take winning the regular-season title for granted.

“We have a ton of respect for it,” said Nightingale. “It was special, a special group of guys, and obviously, hopefully we’ve got a lot more hockey ahead of us.”

The Spartans will wait a week before their season continues. Michigan State earns a bye in the quarterfinals by way of a tiebreaker, which in this case was regulation wins. The Spartans will host the lowest surviving seed from this weekend’s series. That game will be played in Munn Ice Arena March 15.

The remaining six teams play in three quarterfinal series this weekend. All series are best-of-three and hosted by the higher seed. The winners will advance to next weekend’s single-elimination semifinal round.

The last two teams standing will play for the Big Ten crown Saturday, March 22. The highest remaining seed will host that game.

Here’s how the teams in quarterfinal play compare in overall numbers.

No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 2 Minnesota

Scoring offense: Notre Dame, 2.74 goals per game (38th); Minnesota, 3.97 (first)

Scoring defense: Notre Dame, 3.50 (59th); Minnesota, 2.42 (14th)

Power play: Notre Dame, 23.8% (14th); Minnesota, 23.4% (15th)

Penalty kill: Notre Dame, 78.6% (39th); Minnesota, 75.0% (53rd)

Points leader: Notre Dame, Cole Knuble (11-26-37); Minnesota, Jimmy Snuggerud (22-23-45)

Top goal scorer: Notre Dame, Justin Janicke (15); Minnesota, Snuggerud (22)

Goaltender: Notre Dame, Owen Say (3.02 GAA, .918 SV%); Minnesota, Liam Souliere (2.18 GAA, .922 SV%)

The Golden Gophers were 3-1-0 against the Fighting Irish in this season, outscoring Notre Dame 16-8 in the wins. The single Minnesota loss in the series came Jan. 18 in Mariucci Arena, a 4-3 overtime game in which Blake Biondi scored the winning goal for Notre Dame.

No. 6 Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State

Scoring offense: Wisconsin, 2.94 goals per game (26th); Ohio State, 3.24 (t-16th)

Scoring defense: Wisconsin, 3.03 goals per game (t-38th); Ohio State, 2.44 (14th)

Power play: Wisconsin, 21.4% (25th); Ohio State, 19.0% (40th)

Penalty kill: Wisconsin, 80.7% (t-26th); Ohio State, 79.6% (34th)

Points leader: Wisconsin, Quinn Finley (19-18-37); Ohio State, Gunnarwolfe Fontaine (13-21-34)

Top goal scorer: Wisconsin, Finley (19); Ohio State, Riley Thompson (16)

Goaltender: Wisconsin, Tommy Scarfone (2.64 GAA, .896 SV%); Ohio State, Logan Terness (2.24 GAA, .925 SV%) and Kristoffer Eberly (2.28 GAA, .915 SV%)

The Buckeyes swept the Badgers 4-0-0 during the regular season, outscoring Wisconsin 12-5 with the first game of the series ending in overtime. The teams last met Feb. 14-15 in Columbus, where Ohio State netted four goals in each game.

No. 5 Penn State at No. 4 Michigan

Scoring offense: Penn State, 3.41 goals per game (t-ninth); Michigan, 3.09 (23rd)

Scoring defense: Penn State, 3.03 goals per game (t-38th); Michigan, 3.15 (46th)

Power play: Penn State, 21.4% (24th); Michigan, 25.0% (11th)

Penalty kill: Penn State, 7.4% (36th); Michigan, 78.7% (38th)

Points leader: Penn State, Aiden Fink (23-24-47); Michigan, T.J. Hughes (15-21-36)

Top goal scorer: Penn State, Fink (23); Michigan, Hughes (15)

Goaltender: Penn State, Arsenii Sergeev (2.57 GAA, .918 SV%); Michigan, Logan Stein (2.99 GAA, .899 SV%) and Cameron Korpi (3.08 GAA, .904 SV%)

Michigan is 3-1-0 against Penn State in this season’s series, and what a series it’s been: the Wolverines and Nittany Lions have combined for 46 goals in their four meetings, with the highest-scoring contest a 10-6 road win for the Wolverines Nov. 23. The teams split when they met at Yost a month ago when Penn State won a 5-4 game Jan. 31.

It should be noted that if the NCAA season were to stop this week, five Big Ten teams would make it into the NCAA tournament, and two would earn the top seed in a regional. Michigan State is No. 2 in the PairWise Rankings with Minnesota No. 3, followed by Ohio State (9), Michigan (11) and Penn State (14).

Only Wisconsin and Notre Dame are on the outside of the PairWise Rankings looking in, but at No. 14, Penn State is the very definition of a bubble team, given that both the 15th and 16th spots in the NCAA tournament will go to the CCHA and Atlantic Hockey America playoff champions.

And while each team in the playoffs is undoubtedly thinking at least a little bit about the bigger prize that a trip to St. Louis offers in April, a national crown may prove elusive – again – for B1G teams for one simple reason: defense.

The Big Ten teams playing this weekend who are currently among the top 14 teams in the PWR collectively are allowing 2.76 goals per game. That average would put them, collectively, at about No. 30 in the NCAA. Only Michigan State with its 2.06 goals per game allowed on average is among the top 10 teams nationally in defense.

Season-long averages don’t account for recent defensive play, which has been strong in stretches for a few teams, most notably Penn State, and in a one-and-done format, anything can happen.

But let’s not get ahead of things. As Motzko would say, there’s only the next game.

All three quarterfinal series are played in the higher seed’s home arena and each is Friday-Saturday with a Sunday game if necessary. All games begin at 7 p.m. local time except for the possible Sunday game between Notre Dame and Minnesota, which would begin at 6 p.m. CT.

None of the games will be televised by the Big Ten Network. They are available streaming on Big Ten Plus.