Women’s Division I College Hockey: The PodKaz Episode 40 – OT drama in Hockey East leads into conference championship weekend

We’ve reached the conference championship weekend in NCAA women’s hockey, with nine games left to play before league playoff champions are decided and the NCAA tournament bracket gets filled out. Nicole Haase and Todd Milewski from USCHO.com start this week’s episode of the PodKaz with a look at Wednesday night’s action, including a double-overtime victory for Boston University in Hockey East to set up a championship game against Northeastern.Long Island and Sacred Heart earned semifinal wins in NEWHA to advance to Saturday’s final. The WCHA and ECAC Hockey have semifinals Friday to determine their championship games. And it’s down to Penn State and Mercyhurst in Atlantic Hockey.

Nicole gives her thoughts on the U.S. roster for the World Championship, which includes nine players from NCAA teams this season.

The PodKaz is a production of USCHO.com. Have a question for our mailbag? Reach out to Nicole (@NicoleHaase) or Todd (@ToddMilewski) on social media or email [email protected].