Cornell’s Bergmann, Minnesota Duluth’s Gascon, Wisconsin’s McNaughton chosen top-3 finalists for 2025 Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year Award

The Women’s Hockey Commissioners Association has announced the three finalists for the Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year Award.

They are Cornell’s Annelies Bergmann, Minnesota Duluth’s Eve Gascon and Wisconsin’s Ava McNaughton. The winner will be announced during the NCAA Frozen Four in Minneapolis.

All three finalists are preparing for their conference championships: Bergmann and the Big Red are the top seed in ECAC Hockey. Their Friday semifinal is against Clarkson Friday in Ithaca. Gascon and UMD will host McNaughton and Wisconsin, the top team in the nation, on Friday in Duluth.

Two of the finalists come from the United States and one is from Canada. All three are sophomores on highly ranked programs.

The Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year Award was established in 2021. The first three winners came from Northeastern: Aerin Frankel (2021 and 2022) and Gwyneth Philips (2023). Last year, the NU domination came to an end when Clarkson’s Michelle Pasiechnyk took home the trophy.

Annelies Bergmann – Cornell

(SO – Detroit, MI)

Bergmann has led Cornell to the No. 3 ranking in the country. Her nine shutouts is tied for best in the country. Her key numbers: 1.37 and .939. Cornell hosts Clarkson Friday in ECAC semifinal play.

Eve Gascon – Minnesota Duluth

(SO – Mascouche, PQ)

Gascon posts numbers of 1.85 and .943 in 27 games. Her 826 saves are tops among the three finalists. UMD hosts No. 1 in the nation Wisconsin in a Friday WCHA semifinal.

Ava McNaughton – Wisconsin

(SO – Seven Fields, PA)

McNaughton leads the NCAA in almost every goaltending stat. She is No. 1 in GAA (1.13), save percentage (.949) and wins (31). The top team in the nation takes on UMD on Friday in a WCHA semifinal game.