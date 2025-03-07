FRIDAY COLLEGE HOCKEY ROUNDUP: Three upsets to open B1G playoffs as Wisconsin, Notre Dame and Penn State all win on the road; AIC steals Game 1 at Holy Cross; UMass upsets Maine; Denver beats rival Colorado College

B1G TOURNAMENT

Notre Dame 3, No. 3 Minnesota 2

Coach Jeff Jackson marked career win No. 600 as Notre Dame earned a 3-2 victory Friday night at No. 3 Minnesota to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-3 B1G quarterfinal series.

Notre Dame took the early lead just 90 seconds into the contest with a goal from Axel Kumlin. Michael Mastrodomenico and Ali Brennan also scored for the Irish. Owen Say made 30 saves in net.

Game 2 is Saturday night.

Wisconsin 4, No. 9 Ohio State 1

With four different goal scorers, Wisconsin charged past Ohio State 4-1 in B1G quarterfinal action Friday night at Nationwide Arena.

The Badgers took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series. Game 2 is Saturday night.

Wisconsin got on the board first at 18:51 of the first period on a deflection from Ryland Mosley. The Badgers scored twice more in the second with Owen Mehlenbacher and Simon Tassy lighting the lamp at 3:04 and 9:09, respectively, to give the Badgers a 3-0 lead. An empty-net goal from Kyle Kukkonen at 18:14 into the final frame sealed the win for Wisconsin.

No. 15 Penn State 6, No. 11 Michigan 5 (OT)

A game-winning goal five minutes into overtime gave JJ Wiebusch a hat trick and No. 15 Penn State a 6-5 win over No. 11 Michigan in Game 1 of a B1G quarterfinal series on Friday night at Yost Ice Arena. Game 2 is Saturday night.

Ben Schoen, Matt DiMarsico and Danny Dzhaniyev also scored for the Nittany Lions. Michigan, which battled back from a one-goal deficit and a pair of two-goal deficits, got two goals from Jackson Hallum.

Penn State’s Arsenii Sergeev had 21 saves while Michigan’s Logan Stein had 30.

ECAC TOURNAMENT

Brown 3, Princeton 2

Ryan St. Louis scored twice and added an assist as Brown took a 3-2 home win over Princeton Tigers in the opening round of the ECAC Hockey tournament Friday night at Meehan Auditorium.

With the win, the Bears advanced to the ECAC quarterfinals for the first time since 2019.

Harvard 5, Rensselaer 2

Harvard rode a four-goal second period to a 5-2 win over RPI in the first round of the ECAC Hockey playoffs Friday night, scoring thrice in a 4-minute span to advance to the quarterfinals for the ninth consecutive season.

Mick Thompson added another 3-point game with two goals and an assist. Juston Solovey, Joe Miller and Casey Severo also scored for the Crimson. Aku Koskenvuo had 36 saves in net.

CCHA TOURNAMENT

No 14 Minnesota State 4, Lake Superior State 1

Zach Krajnik recorded his first career hat trick and No. 14 Minnesota State pulled away from Lake Superior State 4-1 in Game 1 of the CCHA quarterfinals Friday night at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

Game 2 is Saturday night.

Krajnik had all of one goal and six assists entering the game. He scored a pair of goals in the first period, followed by an empty-netter late in the third.

Brian Carrabes had a goal and an assist and Luigi Benincasa had two assists. Alex Tracy stopped 20 of 21 shots to collect his 23rd win of the season in goal.

St. Thomas 7, Ferris State 3

St. Thomas was a 7-3 winner over Ferris State on Friday night in the first game of the CCHA quarterfinals.

Cooper Gay and Liam Malmquist each scored two goals for the Tommies. Noah West had 30 saves. Game 2 is Saturday night.

Bowling Green 2, Michigan Tech 1 (OT)

Quinn Emerson scored at 5:01 of overtime to lift Bowling Green to a 2-1 win over Michigan Tech on Friday night in Game 1 of the CCHA quarterfinals.

Stiven Sardarian scored for Michigan Tech early in the third period to tie the game 1-1. Jaden Grant also scored for Bowling Green.

Ryan Manzella had 29 saves for the Huskies while Falcons goaltender Christian Stoever had 20. Game 2 is Saturday night.

Augustana 3, Bemidji State 1

Augustana scored three unanswered goals in the third period to earn a 3-1 win over Bemidji State in Game 1 of the CCHA quarterfinals on Saturday. Game 2 is Saturday.

Simon Falk, Owen Baumgartner and Colton Friesen scored for the Vikings. Goalie Josh Kotai stopped 18 shots.

AHA TOURNAMENT

Bentley 4, Canisius 0

Bentley took a 1-0 lead in its best-of-3 Atlantic Hockey quarterfinal series with Canisius on Friday with a 4-0 win in Waltham, Mass.

Goalie Connor Hasley and the Falcons recorded their ninth shutout of the season. Hasley made 26 saves to earn his 17th win.

Jake Black scored two goals, in the second and third periods, and Nik Armstrong-Kingkade and Nick Bochen had goals in the opening period.

Game 2 is Saturday night.

American International 3, Holy Cross 2

American International is one win away from the Atlantic Hockey America semifinals after a 3-2 win over No. 20 Holy Cross in Game 1 of a quarterfinal series on Friday.

Alfred Lindberg, Josh Barnes and Oscar Geschwind all scored to stake the Yellow Jackets to a 3-0 lead in the second period. Top-seeded Holy Cross twice scored in the third.

Game 2 is tonight in Worcester, Mass.

Army West Point 3, Niagara 2 (2OT)

Army West Point got a double-overtime winner from Mac Gadowsky to take down Niagara by a 3-2 score in Game 1 of the AHA quarterfinals Friday night.

In what was the 4th-longest game in Atlantic Hockey America history, the Black Knights converted on their ninth power play of the night to claim the victory after beginning 0-for-8 on the man advantage.

Ben Ivey and Adam Marshall also logged goals for the Black Knights while goalie JJ Cataldo made a career-high 48 saves in net, including 15 in both overtime frames.

The game marked the second-longest postseason game in Army’s history in the Division I era and the third to go into a second overtime. It is the first game in which Army has won when going into a second overtime.

Game 2 is Saturday.

REGULAR SEASON

No. 4 Western Michigan 8, Miami 3

Western Michigan got goals from seven different players and collected its nation-leading 25th win of the season with an 8-3 victory over Miami on Friday night at Goggin Ice Center in Oxford, Ohio.

Zach Nehring scored twice for the Broncos on his birthday. Wyatt Schingoethe, Alex Bump, Zack Sharp, Tim Washe, Ty Henricks and Joona Väisänen all had goals for Western Michigan as well.

No. 16 UMass 5, No. 5 Maine 1

No. 16 Massachusetts built a 3-0 first period lead and rolled to a 5-1 win over No. 5 Maine at the Mullins Center in Hockey East action on Friday night.

UMass opened the scoring just 2:52 into the contest when Cole O’Hara redirected Francesco Dell’Elce’s shot from the left point past Maine goaltender Albin Boija for his 21st goal of the season. It also extended O’Hara’s point streak to 13 straight. Kenny Connors and Jack Musa scored to make it 3-0 after one period.

O’Hara scored two goals. Joey Musa scored his first UMass goal. Michael Hrabal made 38 saves for UMass.

UMass’s win knocked Maine out of the hunt for the Hockey East regular-season title. Boston College, who was idle Friday night, clinched it for the second straight year.

No. 7 Denver 4, No. 20 Colorado College 1

No. 7 Denver was a 4-1 winner over rival Colorado College on Friday night in NCHC action.

Four different players scored for the Pioneers — Samu Salkminen, Sam Harris, James Reeder and Eric Pohlkamp. Matt Davis had a total of 22 saves in net.

The same two teams go at it again on Saturday in Colorado Springs to close out the regular season.

New Hampshire 4, No. 17 UMass Lowell 1

Four different players scored for New Hampshire in a 4-1 at No. 17 UMass Lowell on Friday night in Hockey East action at the Tsongas Center.

Conor Lovett, Robert Cronin, Brendan Fitzgerald and Nick Ring each scored for UNH, while Rico DiMatteo made 14 saves. Morgan Winters had two assists. for two points.

No. 18 North Dakota 3, Omaha 1

North Dakota was a 3-1 winner over Omaha before a crowd of 11,572 at Ralph Engelstad Arena on Friday night in NCHC action.

Carter Wilkie, Sacha Boisvert and Dylan James all scored for North Dakota. T.J. Semptimphelter had 27 saves in goal.

The two teams go at it again tonight to close out the regular season.