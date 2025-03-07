NCAA D-II/III East Men’s Ice Hockey Game Picks – March 8, 2025

Here we are at the final weekend with everything on the line for conference titles and berths in the NCAA tournament. While some top seeds survived last week’s playoff carnage, no team can possibly be looking past any opponent regardless of their seeding. At this point the stakes are too high not to bring your very best to the ice in search of hardware and more hockey in March.

My picks were truly hit or miss last Saturday with my upset picks missing combined with my missing the real upsets, so I finished a mediocre 10-9-0 (.526) which is just barely on the positive side of things. This is my last weekend before the national tournament (Field to be announced by the NCAA on Monday morning) so will need to make it a good one. My season numbers now stand at 131-60-10 (.677) so maybe these final picks will rebuild some positive momentum for the remainder of the month of March. No picks for the Sunday championship games, in the NEHC and NESCAC but hoping to get the semifinal selections right. Everyone loves a Cinderella story so letting the good-feel story influence my picks this weekend so here are the upset-minded picks in the east for championship weekend:

Saturday, March 8, 2025

CNE

(12) Endicott v. (3) Curry

The Colonels best be ready for a battle with the Gulls who have a playoff pedigree and have demonstrated remarkable resilience in the first two games of the tournament. Teams play for home-ice advantage and now is the time you want it and need to take advantage of it. Will not be surprised with yet another OT result but this one goes to the Colonels who continue their amazing win streak – Curry, 3-2

MAC

Stevenson v. Wilkes

The Colonels have home ice against the Mustangs, but this game is very evenly played and challenging for Grade A scoring opportunities. Expect special teams will matter in this contest but not as much as the overtime period or periods needed to decide a winner. Coach Dawes and the visitors celebrate the win and NCAA auto-bid for the MAC – Stevenson, 3-2

MASCAC

MCLA v. Fitchburg State

The Falcons have found their game in the playoffs and have been receiving exceptional goaltending from Max Macchioni in their wins over Worcester State and Salem State. Only team with better stats in goal is the Trailblazers where Mathew Gover has been virtually unbeatable. Surprise winner in MASCAC regardless of outcome but who doesn’t love a great Cinderella team, and you can’t spell MIRACLE without the letters MCLA, just not necessarily in that order – MCLA, 2-1

NEHC

New England College v. (1) Hobart

The Pilgrims have shown some winning form in front of their first-year netminder Anthony Beaulieu but now face a juggernaut in the defending conference and national champions. The Cooler will be rocking and the 200-foot pressure from the Statemen pays off late for the winning margin – Hobart, 5-1

Skidmore v. Norwich

These two teams just split a two-game series to close out the regular season at Skidmore. The scene shifts to a neutral site where a standard sized rink may actually help the “home team” Cadets. Expet this one to be a very disciplined game with some veteran leadership coming to the fore in Clark Kerner and Joe Johnson helping the Cadets eke it out in regulation – Norwich, 3-2

NESCAC

Middlebury v. (8) Hamilton

The Panthers just knocked off Hamilton to ensure their playoff position and now play them as the visitor but with confidence with their recent comeback win. The Continentals played very well last weekend but will have to solve a stifling Panther trap and goaltender Andrew Heinze. This is my UPSET ALERT special with the Panthers winning dramatically in OT – Middlebury, 3-2

Tufts v. Colby

The Jumbos have been a hot team since the return of Jon Horn and the steady and consistent goaltending of Gus Bylin has backstopped the team to a nice run. Colby has also shown the ability to play and win close hockey games and has the roster to pressure the Jumbos for sixty minutes or more. Teams count on veteran leadership this time of year and one of them steps up with a big goal to advance the Jumbos to a second straight championship game – Tufts, 2-1

SUNYAC

Plattsburgh v. Oswego

Just month ago, the Cardinals were on the outside of the SUNYAC playoffs and now after two stunning comeback wins, have a chance to win it all against a big, fast and physical Laker squad. Long-time rival face-off in another classic playoff contest and while the score is close, it is Oswego that returns to the top of the SUNYAC standings as champions as they fend off a determined PSU squad – Oswego, 4-3

UCHC

(6) Geneseo v. (2) Utica

The Knights and Pioneers have played four games with each winning on home ice which should suggest a Pioneer victory in the title game. Have already picked a bunch of upsets above and these picks could go horribly wrong, but the way this season has gone it makes sense to expect the unexpected. Knights in an OT thriller to capture their first UCHC championship – Geneseo, 4-3

By late Sunday we will know all the conference champions and already be in preparation mode for the NCAA field to be announced on Monday. With all the conference drama there will surely be more surprises this weekend that make the 14-team field and interesting bracket – “Drop the Puck!”

Correction – North Adams State lost in their last championship game appearance in the ECAC East in the 2001-2002 season to Norwich. Thanks to Kevin McGonigle for the update.