NCAA D-III West Men’s Hockey Conference Championship Picks

This is it. Three conference championships will be decided this weekend in the west region of NCAA Division III hockey.

And a lot is riding on the games as not only is a conference title at stake, but an auto bid to the NCAA tournament is on the line as well.

MIAC

Gustavus (15-9-2) vs. St. Olaf (14-9-3)

Gutavus won the regular season title but hasn’t been in the conference final since 2018. The Gusties haven’t won a championship since 2012.

St. Olaf is playing in the championship game for the second straight year and aiming for a repeat.

These two teams split in the regular season, with each winning at home, so that could be a good sign for the host Gusties.

Two of the top scoring threats in the MIAC will be on the ice in St. Olaf’s Jonathan Panisa and Gustavus’ Jack Suchy.

And goaltending should be on point for both teams, with Colin Androlewicz in goal for Gustavus and the Oles having Thomas Lalonde and Matthew Malin.

The last time Gustavus won a title, it beat St Olaf in the final to do it. Could history repeat itself? Perhaps. But then, it’s hard to bet against the Oles on the road in the postseason.

St. Olaf, 5-4

NCHA

Adrian (18-9-1) vs. St. Norbert (22-5-1)

A familiar matchup is ahead in this title game. Adrian and St. Norbert know each other all too well.

The Bulldogs made quite the impression last week, shutting out Aurora 2-0 in the semifinal round. Dershahn Stewart has been strong in goal this year for the Bulldogs and sports a 2.54 goals against average.

Adrian lost the conference final last year to the Green Knights and is hoping for a little revenge this time around. The Bulldogs have four of the top goal scorers in the conference in Ian Amsbaugh, Bradley Somers, Ryan Pitoscia and Frank Tafelski.

The Green Knights won their first 12 games this season and swept Adrian in the regular season. Liam Fraser and Logan Dombrowsky are two of the best hockey players in the nation and have fueled the St. Norbert attack. Hunter Garvey is having an impressive year in goal.

St. Norbert is 13-3-1 at home this year. I think home ice makes a difference here.

St. Norbert, 4-2

WIAC

UW-Eau Claire (13-15-1) vs. UW-River Falls (17-11-1)

It could be dubbed the championship no one expected, but then again, in college hockey, it’s anybody’s game on any given night.

The Falcons come in looking to secure their first WIAC crown since 2015 but they haven’t been to the NCAA tourney since 2007.

This is the sixth time in conference tourney play that the Falcons have battled the Blugolds, who are in the final after finishing as the runner-up a year ago. Eau Claire has won five of those games.

Keep an eye on the power play, where the Falcons have scored 10 goals off it in the last nine outings. Jonny Meiers and Dylan Smith lead the way for River Falls with 15 goals apiece and Brennan Boynton is having a great year in the goalie spot.

The Blugolds beat the Falcons twice in the regular season, including a shutout win at home. Max Gutjahr leads the way in goal for Eau Claire while Jordan Randall and Leo Bacallao have helped lead the way offensively.

River Falls, 4-3