SATURDAY COLLEGE HOCKEY ROUNDUP: Minnesota, Ohio State stay alive while Penn State moves on in B1G tournament; Holy

B1G TOURNAMENT

No. 3 Minnesota 4, Notre Dame 2

Four players found the back of the net to lead No. 3 Minnesota to a 4-2 win over Notre Dame in Game 2 of the B1G quarternals Saturday. The win forces a decisive third game set for Sunday night.

Connor Kurth scored the go-ahead goal for Minnesota (25-9-4 early in the third period before setting up Matthew Wood for the eventual game winner three minutes later. Brodie Ziemer sealed the win with an empty-net goal

“Hard-fought playoff game, both teams,” Minnesota coach Bob Motzko said. “Most important, I liked how we played. (Our) guys played their tails off and so did Notre Dame. It was a great hockey game. Great atmosphere, crowd got going. That’s playoff hockey.”

Nathan Airey had 21 saves for the Golden Gophers.

No. 9 Ohio State 3, Wisconsin 2 (OT)

No. 9 Ohio State rallied to beat Wisconsin 3-2 Saturday in Game 2 of the B1G quarterfinals series Saturday night.

Jake Rozzi put Ohio State on the board at 16:57 of the second. In the third, Gunnarwolfe Fontaine tied the score at 18:31 with an extra attacker goal. In overtime, Riley Thompson deflected a shot from Aiden Hansen-Bukata at 7:30 for the win. Ohio State outshot Wisconsin, 41-31, including 13-6 in the third period. Buckeye goalie Logan Terness had 31 saves in 66:22, with six in overtime.

Game 3 is Sunday night.

No. 15 Penn State 5, No. 11 Michigan 2

Carson Dyck scored the eventual game-winning goal as No. 15 Penn State beat No. 11 Michigan 5-2 to complete the sweep in the B1G quarterfinals at Yost Ice Arena on Saturday evening.

Ben Schoen, Charlie Cerrato, Nicholas DeGraves and JJ Wiebusch also scored for Penn State, which got 31 saves from Arsenii Sergeev.

AHA TOURNAMENT

No. 20 Holy Cross 3, AIC 2

No. 20 Holy Cross defeated AIC, 3-2, Saturday night at the Hart Center Rink to force a winner-take-all Game 3 in the Atlantic Hockey America quarterfinals.

Liam McLinskey got the Crusaders on the board just under five minutes into the opening period with a power play goal. Mack Oliphant extended the Crusaders’ lead to 2-0 with a shorthanded goal.

After AIC came back to tie the game 2-2, Jack Stockfish proved to be the hero with 3:41 remaining in regulation, tapping the loose puck that the AIC goaltender thought was in his pads into the back of the net.

Thomas Gale recorded 27 saves for Holy Cross.

Niagara 4, Army West Point 3

Niagara rallied for a 4-3 victory over Army West Point on Saturday night, evening their Atlantic Hockey America quarterfinal series 1-1 and forcing a decisive Game 3 for Sunday.

Lars Rodne and Kyler Kleven each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Niagara (18-15-3), while goaltender Pierce Charleson made 36 saves.

Jay Ahearn and Grayson Dietrich also scored for the Purple Eagles, while Pierce Charleson had 36 saves in net.

Air Force 3, Sacred Heart 2 (2OT)

Austin Schwartz scored the game-winner with 33 seconds left in double overtime as Air Force defeated Sacred Heart 3-2 in the second game of the Atlantic Hockey quarterfinal series Saturday in Fairfield, Conn.

Andrew DeCarlo and Mitchell Digby also scored for Air Force, which twice rallied from a goal down to force overtime. Guy Blessing had 32 saves.

CCHA TOURNAMENT

Bemidji 4, Augustana 3

Bemidji State forced a decisive third game after defeating Augustana University 4-3 Saturday night in Game 2 of the CCHA quarterfinals in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Four different players scored for the Beavers — Jackson Jutting, Reilly Funk, Tomy Follmer and Adam Flammang. Goalie Mattias Sholl earned his 51st career win after he turned aside 23 shots.

Bowling Green 4, Michigan Tech 0

Bowling Green got goals from four different players in a 4-0 win over Michigan Tech in the second game of the CCHA quarterfinals on Saturday night.

Quinn Emerson, Ethan Scardina, Maxwell Martin and Ben Doran all scored for Bowling Green. Christian Stoever had 27 saves.

No. 14 Minnesota State 3, Lake Superior 2

No. 14 Minnesota State swept Lake Superior State with a 3-2 win Saturday night in the CCHA quarterfinals. It was the ninth straight quarterfinal series sweep for the Mavericks after a 4-1 victory Friday.

Luciano Wilson, Zach Krajnik and Evan Murr all scored for the Mavericks, while goalie Alex Tracy had 20 saves for his 24th win.

St. Thomas 4, Ferris State 1

Liam Malmquist recorded his second hat trick of the season as St. Thomas completed the sweep of Ferris State with a convincing 4-1 win on Saturday night in the CCHA playoffs. Malmquist also had an assist on a Grant Docter goal.

Jake Sibell had 25 saves on 26 shots.

ECAC TOURNAMENT

Cornell 5, Yale 1

A third-period attack helped spark Cornell to a 5-1 win over Yale in opening-round action of the ECAC tournament before a crowd of 4,121 at Lynah Rink on Saturday night.

Tim Rego scored two of the Big Red’s five goals for his first career multi-goal game. Rego’s defensive partner, Ben Robertson, tallied a pair of assists and Ondrej Psenicka also chipped in a goal and an assist. Kyle Penney and Nick DeSantis also found the back of the net for Cornell, who had 18 saves in net from Ian Shane.

Dartmouth 6, St. Lawrence 2

Dartmo­­uth advanced to the ECAC Hockey Quarterfinals on Saturday night with a 6-2 win over No. 12 St. Lawrence at Thompson Arena.

A total of 14 different Big Green players tallied a point. Sean Chisholm had a pair of goals while Eric Charpentier had a goal and two assists.

The Big Green are riding a four-game win streak, over the four games they have outscored opponents 17-6.

REGULAR SEASON

No. 1 Boston College 6, Merrimack 0

No. 1 Boston College wrapped up the regular season on Saturday afternoon with a 6-0 victory over Merrimack in Hockey East action.

Eamon Powell led all scorers with three points on three assists. Gabe Perreault and Teddy Stiga each scored twice for the Eagles, while Ryan Leonard and Connor Joyce also scored. Andre Gasseau tallied two assists and Jacob Fowler posted a 27-save shutout.

BC, which had clinched the Hockey East regular-season title the night before by virtue of UMass’s victory over Maine, will start conference tournament play next week as the top seed.

No. 5 Maine 2, No. 16 UMass 2 (OT, Maine wins shootout)

Trailing 2-0 entering the third period, No. 5 Maine came back to tie No. 16 UMass, 2-2, and win the shootout on Saturday night at the Mullins Center.

Albin Boija made 40 saves and is 21-7-5 on the year. Luke Antonacci and Nicholas Niemo scored for Maine.

No. 7 Denver 4, No. 20 Colorado College 3

No. 7 Denver concluded the regular season on Saturday night with a 4-3 win over No. 20 Colorado College in NCHC action at Ed Robson Arena.

The same two teams will meet in the tournament quarterfinals in a best-of-three series next weekend at Magness Arena.

Four different Denver players recorded multiple points — Jack Devine (goal, assist), Aidan Thompson (two assists), Sam Harris (two assists) and James Reeder (goal, assist) all had two points. Boston Buckberger appeared in his 80th career game and scored his seventh goal of the season. He now has 14 points in the last 15 games.

The Pioneers improved 9-3-1 in their last 13 games and finished the regular season series against Colorado College with a 3-1-0 record.

No. 10 Boston University 6, Vermont 1

Cole Hutson and Quinn Hutson tallied three points apiece to help lead No. 10 Boston University to a 6-1 win at Vermont on Saturday night in Hockey East action at Gutterson Fieldhouse.

Quinn scored twice and had the primary assist on Cole’s 12th goal of the season, with Cole adding two assists. Cole Eiserman scored his 20th goal of the season while Ryan Greene and Tom Willander recorded two assists apiece. Jack Hughes and Devin Kaplan each scored. Mikhail Yegorov had 21 saves.

No. 6 Providence 3, Northeastern 2

Hudson Malinoski scored the game-winning goal with 6:54 left in regulation as No. 6 Providence earned a first-round bye in the Hockey East tournament with a 3-2 win at Northeastern on Saturday at Matthews Arena.

Will Elger, Logan Sawyer and Hudson Malinoski all scored for Providence, while Zach Borgiel had 26 saves.

The Friars will travel to UConn for a quarterfinal matchup on Friday.

New Hampshire 4, No. 17 UMass Lowell 2

Robert Cronin and Liam Devlin each scored twice as New Hampshire beat No. 17 UMass Lowell 4-2 on Saturday before a crowd of 6.510 at the Whittemore Center.

The same two teams will go at it again on Wednesday night in Lowell, Mass., in the preliminary round of the Hockey East tournament. Rico DiMatteo recorded 31 saves to earn his second straight win, while Ryan Conmy had a multi-point night with three assists.