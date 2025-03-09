Hockey Commissioners Association men’s players of the month for Feb. 2025 include Clarkson’s Martino, Minnesota State’s Tracy, Harvard’s Thompson, Boston University’s Hutson

The Hockey Commissioners Association has announced its men’s players of the month for February.

Clarkson senior forward Ayrton Martino is player of the month, while co-rookies of the month are Harvard forward Mick Thompson and Boston University defenseman Cole Hutson and Minnesota State junior goalie Alex Tracy is goaltender of the month.

Martino averaged 2.25 PPG with 8-10-18 in eight games as the Golden Knights went 8-0, including sweeps of Cornell and Quinnipiac.

Thompson went 4-8-12 in eight games for the Crimson. Set up all three goals in a 3-2 win over RPI.

Hutson had a 5-6-11 month for the Terriers who went 4-3-1, including 2-1-1 vs. ranked BC, UConn and Providence.

In another month of strong goalie performances, Tracy’s 5-0-1, 0.99 and .966 numbers stand out. He averaged better than 28 saves per game as well.