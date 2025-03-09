Minnesota Duluth’s Wallin, Maine’s Lahtinen, Cornell’s Bergmann earn Hockey Commissioners Association women’s honors for Feb. 2025

The Hockey Commissioners Association has announced its women’s players of the month for February.

Minnesota Duluth graduate forward Olivia Wallin is player of the month, while Maine freshman goalie Kiia Lahtinen is rookie of the month and Cornell sophomore netminder Annelies Bergmann is goaltender of the month.

Wallin did it all in eight February games, producing a line of 6-9-15 that also included a plus/minus rating of plus-9.

A save percentage of .976 and a GAA of 0.54 vaulted Lahtinen to the head of the rookie pack for the month of February. Maine went 3-1-1 in her five starts.

Bergmann backstopped Cornell’s rise to No. 3 in the nation as the Big Red went 5-0-1 and Bergman put up 0.82 and .958 numbers.