NCAA D-II/III East Men’s Ice Hockey Weekend Wrap-up – March 9, 2025

It was quite the championship weekend across the region with titles being claimed by Curry (CNE), Stevenson (MAC), Fitchburg State (MASCAC), Hobart (NEHC), Hamilton (NESCAC), Oswego (SUNYAC), and Geneseo (UCHC). While the Cinderella stories of MCLA and Plattsburgh came to an end, all the winning teams fought through hard and competitive opponents seeking to take conference glory and move on to the national stage in the NCAA tournament. The action was terrific and now the teams await the NCAA bracket that will be announced on NCAA.com on Monday, March 10 at 10 AM EDT.

It was quite the weekend with lots of excitement and surprises, especially in the SUNYAC and UCHC title games. Here is a wrap-up for the decisive action in the east:

CNE

The championship matchup saw a red-hot Curry team looking for their first title since 2010-11 playing a battle-tested Endicott squad looking for their third consecutive title.

It was Curry who held the advantage in play during the opening period as they outshot the Gulls ( 8 to 5) and were rewarded with the game’s first goal as Matt Connor broke the ice to give the Colonels a one-goal lead after twenty minutes of play.

Primo Self leveled the score for Endicott in the second period only to see a rapid response by the home team just over two minutes later when Grady Friedman gave Curry a 2-1 lead after forty minutes of play.

In the third period, Manny Cabral provided some breathing room for the Colonels just over a minute into the action and goaltender Shane Soderwall made sure the Gulls would not have another comeback victory making twenty-one saves in the final period of play. JP Moreira would score his first goal of the season while the Colonels were shorthanded to extend the lead and Karim Gayfullin iced the contest with an empty-net goal for a 5-1 lead. Endicott’s Cade Baker finally solved Soderwall on the power play in the final minute for the 5-2 final and CNE championship to the Colonels.

Soderwall finished with thirty-eight saves on forty shots and was named the most valuable player in the tournament.

Curry is currently ranked No. 1 in the NPI and awaits its NCAA tournament path with the announcement of the complete field on Monday morning at 10 AM EDT.

MAC

The MAC championship game featured No. 2 Stevenson traveling to No. 1 Wilkes with both teams seeking the conference championship and the league’s very first auto-bid to the NCAA tournament.

It was the visitors who started quickly in the title game as Aiden Lindley scored just two minutes after the opening face-off for a 1-0 Mustang lead. Caden Smith added a power play goal five minutes later and the visitors skated off with a 2-0 lead after the first period.

The Colonels responded in the second period as Carter Jordan halved the deficit just over one minute into game action but that would be the only goal surrendered by Stevenson netminder Ford DeLoss.

A second power play goal by John Musella early in the third period extended the lead before Lindley netted his second of the contest into an empty-net for the final score of 4-1 for the MAC champions from Stevenson. DeLoss finished the game with twenty-four saves and was named the MAC tournament MVP for his efforts.

MASCAC

The MASCAC tournament found No. 4 seed Fitchburg State hosting No. 8 MCLA with a berth in the NCAA tournament on the line.

The Falcons were looking for their third MASCAC championship and first since 2018 while the Trailblazers were hunting their first conference championship ever. The home team created some early adversity for the Trailblazers when Hunter Dunn broke the ice with a goal past MCLA’s Matthew Gover for a 1-0 lead after one period of play.

In the second period, Dunn assisted on linemate Matteo Orme Lynch’s goal, the only tally of the period to carry a 2-0 lead into the final period of play.

In the third period Dunn iced the contest with his second goal of the game before Cade Herrera broke Max Macchioni’s shutout bid in a 3-1 championship victory for coach Dean Fuller and the Falcons.

Macchioni made twenty-eight saves in goal and Dunn was named the MASCAC tournament MVP having figured in all the scoring for FSU with two goals and an assist.

NEHC

For the first time in many years, the final four teams in the playoffs traveled to the highest remaining seed for championship weekend. The semifinals featured New England College facing host team Hobart while Skidmore and Norwich were paired up in the other semifinal on Saturday.

Hobart took advantage of goals from Tanner Daniels in the first period and Domenic Schimizzi’s tally in the second period for a 2-0 victory backstopped by goaltender Maverick Goyer who earned the shutout.

The Statesmen controlled the contest and outshot the Pilgrims 37-15 as they set a new NCAA D-III record winning their 51st consecutive home game.

In the second semifinal, Skidmore and Norwich played a spirited see-saw affair where the Thoroughbreds twice took one-goal advantages only to see the Cadets respond and skate off with a 3-2 comeback victory. After Danny Magnuson gave Skidmore a 2-1 lead late in the second period, Norwich’s Clark Kerner scored a power play goal in the final thirty seconds of play to set-up a winner take all third period in a 2-2 tie. The power play again was a factor early in the third period as Kerner setup Bryan O’Mara’s goal that proved to be the game-winner for the Cadets. Sami Molu was sensational in goal for Norwich making thirty-eight saves to earn the win.

On Sunday, Hobart and Norwich faced-off for the final NEHC championship based on conference re-alignments set for the 2025-26 season.

The game saw swings going both ways before Hobart drew first blood on a goal by Domenic Schimizzi for a 1-0 lead as the only goal of the period went to the home team.

Early in the second period Norwich’s Owen Scalizzi leveled the game at 1-1 apiece but Hobart answered back just minutes later as Shane Shell scored on a deflection in front of a crowd blocking Sami Molu for a 2-1 lead after two periods.

In the third period, Tanner Daniels scored on the power play as a puck retrieval by the Statesmen on the far boards ended up with a Daniels one-timer that eluded Molu for a 3-1 lead. Another Hobart penalty led to a Clark Kerner power play goal as his shot from the right point got passed a screened Damon Beaver for a 3-2 game. Ryan Remick regained the two goal margin with a hustle goal where he won possession in the Norwich zone and beat Molu with a one-timer for a 4-2 lead and still over ten minutes to play in regulation.

With just over three minutes left Chris Duclair stole the puck behind the Cadet goal and setup Tamas Toth for a clean shot from the slot and a 5-2 Statesman lead which would be the final score.

“Great game,” said Hobart head coach Mark Taylor. “I am really happy with the guys, I mean Norwich is a good program, good coach, good players – we knew coming in that trying to beat somebody three times was going to be really tough. I think they are a team that got better as the year went on, so really happy with the outcome, for sure.”

Hobart takes the final NEHC title to be contested and likely, the first round bye next week in the NCAA tournament with bracket to be announced on Monday morning by the NCAA.

NESCAC

Hamilton played host the final four weekend and played an upset minded Middlebury team in one semifinal while Tufts and Colby played in the second semifinal on Saturday.

The Continentals scored first against the Panthers as James Philpott’s point shot evaded a screened Andrew Heinze in goal for a 1-0 advantage. Late in the period the Panthers drew even as Wyatt Pastor beat Charlie Archer for a 1-1 tie after one period of play. In the second period Ben Zimmerman gave Hamilton a 2-1 lead despite a strong push from the Panthers who held a shot advantage but could not solve Archer. In the third period Pastor leveled the game for Middlebury sending the game to overtime. Hamilton dominated overtime outshooting Middlebury 10-1 but could not find the winning marker. A second overtime saw the same level of domination and finally the Continentals were rewarded as Noah Leibl’s wraparound goal beat Heinze and gave Hamilton a 3-2 2OT win.

The second semifinal saw Tufts and Colby in a tight battle through two periods of play as each team scored twice for a 2-2 tie after forty minutes. The third period was all Jumbos hockey as Tufts netted four goals in the final period to break away to a 6-2 win and their second straight appearance in the championship game. Cole Dubicki added a goal and an assist in the final period to his earlier assist for a three-point game while Gus Bylin continued his strong play in goal stopping thirty-nine of forty-one Mule shots on goal.

Hamilton hosted Tufts on Sunday for the NESCAC title and the first period was played with great pace and opportunities at both ends of the ice where goaltenders Charlie Archer (Hamilton) and Gus Bylin (Tufts) were sharp early in a scoreless twenty minutes of play.

In the second period, there were more big shots and big saves before Grisha Gotovets found a loose puck in the crease on a saved shot and poked the rebound past Bylin for a 1-0 lead. Archer kept the advantage with several big saves including a breakaway stop on Tyler Sedlak before Hamilton cashed in on a power play late with Luke Tchor extending the lead to 2-0 after two periods of play.

The third period saw Tufts searching for a comeback and launching shots from every angle at the Hamilton goal, but all were blocked or saved by Archer. With time running out, Tufts pulled their goaltender but took an interference penalty with less than two minutes remaining in regulation. With the goalie pulled, Tufts applied pressure, but a shot block turned into an odd power play goal for Ben Zimmerman who skated the puck into the zone and scored the empty-net goal to ice the game, 3-0.

Tufts outshot Hamilton 32-27 with Archer earning the shutout win in Hamilton’s first ever NESCAC championship.

SUNYAC

Oswego hosted the “Cardiac Cardinals” for the SUNYAC championship and clearly wanted to put the visitors in an early hole as the Lakers scored five goals in the opening period led by a goal and an assist from Ryan Burke in the opening two minutes of play. Plattsburgh fought back in the second period on a pair of goals from Jagger Benson setting up a very familiar three-goal deficit entering the third period. That deficit was not to be overcome against the Lakers who took advantage of ten third period saves (28 for the game) from goaltender Brandon Milberg in the 5-2 championship win in front of their home crowd. The SUNYAC crown was the 11th for Oswego and first in eleven years who returns to the NCAA tournament with the win.

“We got off to a good start, obviously, that’s an understatement and thank God we built the lead that we did,” said Oswego head coach Ed Gosek. “Our PK came up strong and our goaltending came up strong and hey, we hung on. They certainly were not going down without the battle we expect with an Oswego-Platty game.”

UCHC

Saturday’s championship game between top seed Utica and No. 2 Geneseo was a display of offensive fireworks as the Knights stunned the home crowd by racing to a 4-0 first period lead and chasing Ryan Piros from the Pioneers goal as Filip Wiberg bookended the scoring in the opening twenty minutes of play.

The Pioneers responded in a big way to open the second period as Shane Murphy, Ben Schultheis, and Jakob Breault scored in the opening eight minutes of the middle stanza to cut the deficit to just a single goal. But that was all the scoring the Knights would surrender as Jack McDonald and Robert Gatewood would score before the end of the period to restore a three-goal lead at the end of two periods.

Peter Morgan scored the only goal of the final period, and the Knights captured their first UCHC championship unseating Utica by a final score of 7-3. Adam Harris picked up the win making thirty saves while Wiberg was named tournament MVP with his two-goal performance.

Three Biscuits

Shane Soderwall – Curry – stopped 38 of 40 shots as Curry won their first CNE championship since 2010-11 with a 5-2 win over Endicott on Saturday.

Hunter Dunn – Fitchburg State – figured in all of the Falcons’ scoring with two goals and an assist in a 3-1 championship game win over MCLA on Saturday giving FSU their first title since 2018.

Filip Wiberg – Geneseo – scored a pair of first period goals to jumpstart the Knights to an early 4-0 lead over Utica on the way to a 7-3 championship game win and first UCHC title in their first season in the conference.

Bonus Biscuits

Charlie Archer – Hamilton – recorded his fifth shutout of the season in leading the Continentals to their first ever NESCAC title with a 3-0 win over Tufts. Archers stopped all thirty-two shots on goal to earn the win.

Ford DeLoss – Stevenson – the Mustang netminder made twenty-four saves yielding just a single goal to backstop Stevenson to the MAC championship over No. 1 seed Wilkes, 4-1.

Shane Shell – Hobart – the Statesmen forward scored one goal and added an assist as the host team secured the NEHC title and extended their NCAA record home winning streak with a 5-2 win over Norwich.

Incredible weekend to close out the 2024-25 regular season with champions determined in seven conferences in D-III. Bonus hockey now has the ultimate prize on the horizon in March so there isn’t a lot of time to celebrate the conference titles with first round action of the NCAA tournament slated for Saturday, March 15. It is all about the best of the best playing head-to-head over the next three weekends. Entry to the tournament now earned so congratulations to the fourteen teams remaining in the hunt and profound thanks to all the teams that made this season so entertaining form start to finish.

Thanks to Mr. SUNYAC, Russell Jaslow for the Gosek and Taylor post-game interview quotes.