NCAA reveals 12-team bracket for 2025 Division III women’s hockey tournament

Augsburg, Amherst, Middlebury and defending champion Wisconsin-River Falls were the top four seeds and got first-round byes when the bracket was unveiled Sunday for the 2025 NCAA Division III women’s hockey tournament.

River Falls was preselected to host the March 28 semifinals and March 30 championship game.

Gustavus Adolphus, Plattsburgh, Endicott and Colby were selected to host first-round games Saturday, March 15.

• St. Norbert will play at Gustavus Adolphus, with the winner playing at Augsburg on March 22.

• Elmira travels to Plattsburgh, with the winner traveling to face Wisconsin-River Falls.

• Endicott will host Nazareth in a bracket that feeds into a quarterfinal game at Middlebury.

• Wilkes will play at Colby, and the winner will face Amherst.

See the full bracket on USCHO’s NCAA tournament page.

The field expanded from 11 teams to 12 for the 2025 tournament.