NCAA unveils 11-team bracket for 2025 National Collegiate women’s hockey tournament

Wisconsin, defending champion Ohio State, Cornell and Minneapolis earned hosting spots for the opening rounds of the 2025 NCAA National Collegiate women’s hockey tournament when the bracket was unveiled on Sunday.

The NCAA committee had to make a small adjustment in the bracket based on needing to avoid an intra-conference matchup between Clarkson and St. Lawrence as the no. 8 and no. 9 seeded teams. Boston University, the no. 10 team, was swapped with St. Lawrence.

See the NCAA tournament bracket here.

Wisconsin (WCHA), Cornell (ECAC Hockey), Boston University (Hockey East), Penn State (AHA) and Sacred Heart (NEWHA) earned automatic bids to the tournament by winning conference tournament championships.

The six at-large selections were Ohio State, Minnesota, Colgate, Minnesota Duluth, Clarkson and St. Lawrence

Clarkson and Boston University play in the first round at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday in Madison, Wis., and the winner plays Wisconsin at 2 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Penn State will play St. Lawrence at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday in Columbus, Ohio, with the winner playing Ohio State at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Sacred Heart and Minnesota Duluth will meet in the first round at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday in Ithaca, N.Y. The winner plays Cornell at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Colgate vs. Minnesota in Minneapolis is the only second-round game already on the books. They’ll play at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The regional winners advance to the Frozen Four in Minneapolis on March 21-23. The winner of the Wisconsin regional and the Minneapolis regional will play in one semifinal, with winners of the Cornell and Ohio regionals meeting in the other.