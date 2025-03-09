Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA D-I men’s hockey teams fared, March 7-9

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll of March 3 fared in games over the weekend of March 7-9.

No. 1 Boston College (26-6-2)

03/08/2025 – RV Merrimack 0 at No. 1 Boston College 6

No. 2 Michigan State (24-6-4)

Did not play.

No. 3 Minnesota (25-10-4)

03/07/2025 – Notre Dame 3 at No. 3 Minnesota 2 (Big Ten Quarterfinal Game 1)

03/08/2025 – Notre Dame 2 at No. 3 Minnesota 4 (Big Ten Quarterfinal Game 2)

03/09/2025 – Notre Dame 4 at No. 3 Minnesota 1 (Big Ten Quarterfinal Game 3)

No. 4 Western Michigan (26-7-1)

03/07/2025 – No. 4 Western Michigan 8 at Miami 3

03/08/2025 – No. 4 Western Michigan 5 at Miami 2

No. 5 Maine (21-7-6)

03/07/2025 – No. 5 Maine 1 at No. 16 Massachusetts 5

03/08/2025 – No. 5 Maine 2 at No. 16 Massachusetts 2 (OT)

No. 6 Providence (21-9-5)

03/06/2025 – No. 6 Providence 2 at No. 10 Boston University 8

03/08/2025 – No. 6 Providence 3 at Northeastern 2

No. 7 Denver (26-9-1)

03/07/2025 – No. 20 Colorado College 1 at No. 7 Denver 4

03/08/2025 – No. 7 Denver 4 at No. 20 Colorado College 3

No. 8 Connecticut (20-10-4)

03/06/2025 – No. 8 Connecticut 4 at Vermont 1

No. 9 Ohio State (23-12-2)

03/07/2025 – RV Wisconsin 4 at No. 9 Ohio State 1 (Big Ten Quarterfinal Game 1)

03/08/2025 – RV Wisconsin 2 at No. 9 Ohio State 3 (OT, Big Ten Quarterfinal Game 2)

03/09/2025 – RV Wisconsin 2 at No. 9 Ohio State 3 (Big Ten Quarterfinal Game 3)

No. 10 Boston University (20-12-2)

03/06/2025 – No. 6 Providence 2 at No. 10 Boston University 8

03/08/2025 – No. 10 Boston University 6 at Vermont 1

No. 11 Michigan (18-15-3)

03/07/2025 – No. 15 Penn State 6 at No. 11 Michigan 5 (OT, Big Ten Quarterfinal Game 1)

03/08/2025 – No. 15 Penn State 5 at No. 11 Michigan 2 (Big Ten Quarterfinal Game 2)

No. 12 Arizona State (19-13-2)

Did not play.

No. 13 Quinnipiac (22-10-2)

Did not play.

No. 14 Minnesota State (25-8-3)

03/07/2025 – Lake Superior 1 at No. 14 Minnesota State 4 (CCHA Quarterfinal Game 1)

03/08/2025 – Lake Superior 2 at No. 14 Minnesota State 3 (CCHA Quarterfinal Game 2)

No. 15 Penn State (20-12-4)

03/07/2025 – No. 15 Penn State 6 at No. 11 Michigan 5 (OT, Big Ten Quarterfinal Game 1)

03/08/2025 – No. 15 Penn State 5 at No. 11 Michigan 2 (Big Ten Quarterfinal Game 2)

No. 16 Massachusetts (19-12-5)

03/07/2025 – No. 5 Maine 1 at No. 16 Massachusetts 5

03/08/2025 – No. 5 Maine 2 at No. 16 Massachusetts 2 (OT)

No. 17 UMass Lowell (15-15-4)

03/07/2025 – RV New Hampshire 4 at No. 17 UMass Lowell 1

03/08/2025 – No. 17 UMass Lowell 2 at RV New Hampshire 4

No. 18 North Dakota (19-14-2)

03/07/2025 – RV Omaha 1 at No. 18 North Dakota 3

03/08/2025 – RV Omaha 7 at No. 18 North Dakota 3

No. 19 Clarkson (21-10-3)

Did not play.

No. 20 Colorado College (17-16-1)

03/07/2025 – No. 20 Colorado College 1 at No. 7 Denver 4

03/08/2025 – No. 7 Denver 4 at No. 20 Colorado College 3

No. 20 Holy Cross (22-13-2)

03/07/2025 – AIC 3 at No. 20 Holy Cross 2 (AHA Quarterfinal Game 1)

03/08/2025 – AIC 2 at No. 20 Holy Cross 3 (AHA Quarterfinal Game 2)

03/09/2025 – AIC 3 at No. 20 Holy Cross 4 (OT, AHA Quarterfinal Game 3)

RV = Received Votes