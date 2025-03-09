SUNDAY COLLEGE HOCKEY ROUNDUP: Notre Dame bounces Minnesota from B1G tourney; Holy Cross survives in OT; Bemidji ousts Augstana in OT

B1G TOURNAMENT

Notre Dame 4, No. 3 Minnesota 1

Last-place Notre Dame eliminated Minnesota (the No. 2 seed and No. 3 in the USCHO men’s D-I poll) from the B1G tournament with a 4-1 win on Sunday night at Mariucci Arena.

The Irish took the best-of-three series 2 games to 1 and will face top-seed Michigan State in the B1G semifinals next weekend.

Notre Dame got a goal from Jayden Davis (his first of the season) in the first period and a goal from Grant Silianoff in the second for a 2-0 lead after two stops. After Minnesota’s Matthew Wood got the Gophers within a goal midway through the third, Cole Knuble and Hunter Strand scored for the Irish to pull away.

Owen Say made 38 saves to seal the win for Notre Dame.

No. 9 Ohio State 3, Wisconsin 2

Two goals in the third period lifted No. 9 Ohio State to a 3-2 win over Wisconsin in the deciding game of the B1G quarterfinal on Sunday night.

Ohio State, the No. 3 seed, advances to the semifinal, where it will host No. 5 seed Penn State in a single-elimination game at Value City Arena. The Buckeyes are making their third consecutive appearance in the semifinal round.

Jake Rozzi notched his second goal of the weekend at 6:02 of the first. A power-play goal from Davis Burnside broke a 1-1 tie at 9:37 of the third and Max Montes scored shortly after a penalty kill ended for a 3-1 Buckeye lead at 12:43. Ohio State goalie Logan Terness had 29 saves.

AHA TOURNAMENT

No. 20 Holy Cross 4, American International 3 (OT)

Michael Abgrall was the overtime hero for Holy Cross, scoring just 51 seconds into the extra frame to give the Crusaders a 4-3 win and a 2-1 series win over American International on Sunday night in the Atlantic Hockey America quarterfinals.

With 39 seconds remaining in regulation, AIC headed to the power play and pulled their goaltender in favor of the extra attacker and got a goal from Brett Bamber with just 35 seconds left, forcing overtime.

Brody Gagno recorded his first collegiate goal for Holy Cross in the first period. Matt DeBoer and Liam McLinskey also scored. Thomas Gale recorded 20 saves in the win. Holy Cross will host Army West Point in the semifinals in a best-of-three series that starts Friday.

The loss drew the curtain on AIC as a Division I program. The Yellow Jackets will reclassify to Division II next season.

Army West Point 4, Niagara 3 (OT)

Army West Point got a game-winning overtime goal from Barron Woodring in Game 3 of the AHA quarterfinals against Niagara on Sunday night.

With the win, Army advances into the semifinals for the first time since 2020-21 and will take on top-seeded Holy Cross in a best-of-three.

Woodring scored just 2:45 into overtime on the power play off a tip in front off a puck delivered from Ben Ivey. Ben Ivey notched a goal and two assists to lead the Black Knights while Mac Gadowsky added two assists. JJ Cataldo made 34 saves in net.

Sacred Heart 4, Air Force 1

The Sacred Heart men’s hockey team skated past Air Force 4-1 in Game 3 of a best-of-three Atlantic Hockey America quarterfinal series at Martire Family Arena.

Four Pioneers found the net while Ajeet Gundarah stopped 29 of 30 shots tonight and 113 of 118 on the weekend to advance the home team into the semifinals against Bentley next weekend on Sacred Heart’s home ice.

“I just try to stay focused and not have any mental lapses while we’re in the zone,” said Gundarah. “We kind of kept it to the outside, so we did a really good job defensively.”

CCHA TOURNAMENT

Bemidji State 3, Augustana 2 (OT)

Adam Flammang scored just over four minutes into overtime, lifting Bemidji State to a 3-2 win over Augustana in the deciding third game of the CCHA quarterfinals on Sunday.

The Beavers advanced to the single-elimination semifinal round and will face top-seeded Minnesota State.

Noah Quinn scored the game-tying goal and sent the game into overtime late in the third period. Jackson Jutting also scored. Mattias Sholl had 41 saves in net.