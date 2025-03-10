Boston College picks up 48 first-place votes, retains No. 1 spot in March 10 USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll

Boston College is again the top team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll, grabbing 48 first-place votes in the March 10 rankings.

Michigan State, with the other two first-place votes, stays No. 2, while Western Michigan is up one to No. 3, Maine is up one to No. 4, and Minnesota falls two spots to No. 5.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll – March 10, 2025

Denver jumps up one to No. 6, Providence falls one to No. 7, UConn stays eighth, Boston University rises one to No. 9, and Ohio State falls one notch to sit 10th this week.

Previously unranked Omaha enters the rankings at No. 20 in this week’s poll.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 12 others received votes this week.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.