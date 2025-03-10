Curry, Hobart get byes as NCAA announces 14-team bracket for 2025 Division III men’s hockey tournament

Aurora, the University of New England, Trine and Utica got at-large bids and Curry and two-time defending champion Hobart earned first-round byes when the 2025 NCAA Division III men’s hockey tournament bracket was announced Monday.

The 14-team tournament starts with six first-round games Saturday, March 15. The quarterfinals are March 22 and the championship weekend is March 28 and 30 at a site to be determined.

The six first-round games are:

• Hamilton at University of New England

• Fitchburg at Utica

• Gustavus Adolphus at St. Norbert

• Oswego at Trine

• Stevenson at Geneseo

• Wisconsin-Eau Claire at Aurora

Curry will host the University of New England-Hamilton winner in the quarterfinals and Hobart will host the Trine-Oswego winner. Another quarterfinal game will match the Utica-Fitchburg winner against the St. Norbert-Gustavus Adolphus winner; the other pairs the Geneseo-Stevenson winner against the Aurora-Eau Claire winner.

See the bracket on USCHO’s NCAA tournament page.