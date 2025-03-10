Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley. and Ed Trefzger review games of the weekend and news of the week.

Key games and outcomes in the Big Ten, Atlantic Hockey, CCHA, ECAC, Hockey East, and NCHC are examined, with special attention given to underdog victories and their implications for the upcoming semifinals and NCAA tournament. The hosts also delve into the complexities of the Pairwise rankings and what teams need to do to secure their spots. Special mentions include Jeff Jackson’s 600th win and, sadly, the conclusion of AIC’s program.

This episode is sponsored by the NCAA Men’s Division I Frozen Four, April 10 and 12 in St. Louis. Get your tickets now at ncaa.com/frozenfour

Times are approximate:

00:15 Introduction and sponsorship

00:42 Big Ten upsets and highlights

04:06 Big Ten semifinals preview

06:28 Atlantic Hockey playoff drama

12:47 CCHA playoff recap and upcoming games

16:06 ECAC playoff overview

18:31 Hockey East playoff scenarios

21:17 NCHC playoff matchups and predictions

25:46 Pairwise bubble analysis

38:37 Closing remarks and notables