Rensselaer men’s hockey coach Smith not returning behind Engineers bench for 2025-26 season

Rensselaer has announced Dave Smith will not return as head coach of the men’s hockey team.

“Dave has dedicated himself to putting our team in a position to compete in the ECAC each year and we appreciate his leadership. As we move forward, we are determined to have our team compete at the highest level of college hockey,” said RPI director of athletics Dr. Kristie Bowers in a statement.

Smith recently finished his eighth year as head coach of the Engineers. RPI has posted an overall record of 87-152-19 since Smith stepped in prior to the 2017-18 season.

Prior to RPI, Smith was head coach at Canisius for 12 seasons.

A national search for the next head coach of RPI men’s hockey is underway.