CCHA announces all-rookie team, two all-conference teams for 2024-25 college hockey season

The CCHA has announced its all-rookie team and all-CCHA first and second teams for the 2024-25 season.

CCHA All-Rookie Team

F: Jakub Altrichter, Northern Michigan

F: Elias Jansson, Michigan Tech

F: Logan Morrell, Michigan Tech

D: Rylan Brown, Michigan Tech

D: Isa Parekh, Bemidji State

G: Rorke Applebee, Lake Superior State

All-CCHA First Team

F: Liam Malmquist, Sr., St. Thomas

F: Rhett Pitlick, Sr., Minnesota State

F: Lucas Wahlin, Sr., St. Thomas

D: Evan Murr, So., Minnesota State

D: Chase Pietila, So., Michigan Tech

G: Alex Tracy, So., Minnesota State

All-CCHA Second Team

F: Luke Mobley, Sr., Augustana

F: Ryan O’Hara, Sr., Bowling Green

F: Brody Waters, So., Bowling Green

D: Chase Foley, Gr., St. Thomas

D: Travis Shoudy, Jr., Ferris State

G: Josh Kotai, So., Augustana

Voting for the 2024-25 all-CCHA teams and year-end awards was conducted by the nine head coaches at each CCHA school, based on CCHA conference games only. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players.