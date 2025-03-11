CCHA announces all-rookie team, two all-conference teams for 2024-25 college hockey season

The CCHA has announced its all-rookie team and all-CCHA first and second teams for the 2024-25 season.
CCHA All-Rookie Team
F: Jakub Altrichter, Northern Michigan
F: Elias Jansson, Michigan Tech
F: Logan Morrell, Michigan Tech
D: Rylan Brown, Michigan Tech
D: Isa Parekh, Bemidji State
G: Rorke Applebee, Lake Superior State
All-CCHA First Team
F: Liam Malmquist, Sr., St. Thomas
F: Rhett Pitlick, Sr., Minnesota State
F: Lucas Wahlin, Sr., St. Thomas
D: Evan Murr, So., Minnesota State
D: Chase Pietila, So., Michigan Tech
G: Alex Tracy, So., Minnesota State
All-CCHA Second Team
F: Luke Mobley, Sr., Augustana
F: Ryan O’Hara, Sr., Bowling Green
F: Brody Waters, So., Bowling Green
D: Chase Foley, Gr., St. Thomas
D: Travis Shoudy, Jr., Ferris State
G: Josh Kotai, So., Augustana
Voting for the 2024-25 all-CCHA teams and year-end awards was conducted by the nine head coaches at each CCHA school, based on CCHA conference games only. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players.