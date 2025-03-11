Seven freshmen honored by NCHC on 2024-25 all-rookie team, including unanimous picks Boisvert, Slukynsky

Seven freshman standouts have been honored by the NCHC on its 2024-25 all-rookie team.

2024-25 NCHC All-Rookie Team

F: Sacha Boisvert, North Dakota – 51 points (17 first-team votes) unanimous

F: Austin Burnevik, St. Cloud State – 37 points (10)

F: Max Plante, Minnesota Duluth – 31 points (8)

F: Cullen Potter, Arizona State – 31 points (8)

D: Joona Väisänen, Western Michigan – 46 points (15)

D: Colin Ralph, St. Cloud State – 27 points (7)

G: Hampton Slukynsky, Western Michigan – 51 points (17) unanimous

Voting for all-rookie team was conducted by the nine head coaches at each school and nine media members, one covering each member school. Coaches and media voted for six forwards, four defensemen and two goaltenders, awarding first-team votes for six players (three forwards, two defensemen and one goaltender) and second-team votes for the other six selections. Three points were awarded for a first-team vote while one point was awarded for a second-team vote, with the most points at each position earning the honors. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players, making 17 first-place votes (51 points) the maximum a player can receive.