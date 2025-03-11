TMQ: Reflecting on past weekend of conference playoffs, AIC finished at NCAA D-I level, hype for upcoming weekend

Each week during the season, we look at the big events and big games around Division I men’s college hockey in Tuesday Morning Quarterback.

Ed: Well, Jim, it was an interesting weekend in college hockey. There were a couple of significant upsets, the end of a program, and also some numbers that left us scratching our heads a bit.

Let’s start out with the biggest upset, and that was Notre Dame, the lowest seed in the Big Ten playoffs, taking the best-of-three series at No. 2 seed Minnesota.

The Fighting Irish helped their retiring head coach reach a major milestone on Friday, giving Jeff Jackson his 600th career win in a 3-2 victory at Mariucci. Notre Dame was 4-11-1 in 2025 going into the weekend, but one of those previous wins was 4-3 at Minnesota in overtime back on Jan. 18.

The Golden Gophers evened the series on Saturday with a 4-2 win, but Notre Dame opened up a 2-0 lead in the second period in Sunday’s game three and made Minnesota chase the game en route to a 4-1 win.

“I liked the whole weekend,” said Minnesota coach Bob Motzko despite the Sunday and series loss. “I thought a lot of our play was really good. I just didn’t like the two goals we gave up tonight to fall behind, because we were pretty much controlling how we wanted to play.”

The Gophers have clinched a No. 1 regional berth for the NCAA tournament, but you wonder if this might have been a useful wakeup call as they enter the one-and-done phase of the postseason. Meanwhile, how cool is this for Jackson and his squad to extend what had been a largely disappointing campaign with some success at the end?

Jim: I admit that I didn’t see a Notre Dame win coming. I thought that Minnesota was the best team in the nation not located in Massachusetts, but this bump in the road is eye opening.

The Gophers speed bump the final weekend when they left points on the table against Penn State and lost the first-round bye felt like a good reset. But now that the Gophers are out, fans have to be concerned about whether this becomes a lost season.

There are two LONG weeks that will transpire with a bunch of practices and no games. And this is the ultimate test to see whether or not this team can get things back for a four-game winning streak.

You also mentioned Jeff Jackson and him advancing with the Irish is a great story line. I was bemoaning a week ago that Jackson might end his career on 599 wins. His team made sure that wouldn’t happen.

It was a good weekend for a couple of other coaches whose teams won and advanced in their final season: Cornell’s Mike Schafer and Army West Point’s Brian Riley.

Ed: It’s been a tough 2024-25 for Schafer’s Big Red, which has seen way more than its share of injuries. He’s one of the great coaches of our day – all time, really – and it’s nice to see Cornell keep playing. They’ll have their hands full at their nearby rival Colgate this coming weekend.

Riley announced his retirement in August and at the time, Army West Point also named associate head coach Zach McKelvie, who is also a former Army player, as his successor. When I spoke with Riley a couple of weeks ago, he felt that the naming of McKelvie a season ahead of time was the right decision as it allowed them to make a smooth transition. (Cornell did the same, naming Casey Jones the successor behind the bench at Lynah at Schafer’s retirement announcement last June.)

For Riley, he’s seen his team turn around a season that was off to a terrible start. The Black Knights were just 5-15-0 with a nine-game losing streak heading into the weekend of Jan. 10 and 11 when they exploded for 22 goals in a weekend sweep of Mercyhurst. Then they were off to the races, finishing the regular season at 9-2-2, including that weekend. After a double-overtime win at Niagara in the AHA playoffs on Friday and a loss on Saturday, No. 5 Army moved on to take on No. 1 seed Holy Cross and to extend Riley’s final season by at least two more games.

Jim, it wasn’t the end of a coaching career but the end of a small program that has had a recent history of success and more than a few Cinderella stories, as eighth seed American International lost in overtime of game three of its AHA series at Holy Cross. Coach and alumnus Eric Lang took to X to commemorate what the program had meant, writing, “Nine years and seven championships later, we’ve achieved what many thought impossible in college hockey. We fought hard until the very end.”

While we’ve written here and talked on our Weekend Review podcast a few times about the demise of the program, it seems fitting to give AIC a proper sendoff.

Jim: No doubt the loss of AIC is major for Division I men’s college hockey. Moving the program to Division II is a death sentence for the program.

It is not a death sentence, though, for Eric Lang. He is the No. 1 coaching free agent on the market right now and it isn’t close. There are plenty of athletic directors at small programs (Rensselaer, for example) who know that Lang carries with him a blueprint for how to win in a small, not-so-well-funded program. He could also be a candidate for a top-tier assistant should something open at a larger school.

What Lang did at his alma mater was incredible and I think most outsiders assumed he had deep resources for that sort of success. It was after the program’s future was announced that we all came to realize Lang succeeded despite the support as opposed to with it.

Always makes me wonder how many teams are hamstrung by their own administrations and a lack of support.

Ed: I’d imagine there’s a lot of that. But I’m sure there are also well-funded programs that would tell you their budgets are too tight.

I mentioned numbers at the beginning. We talked a little bit on this week’s Weekend Review podcast about the lack of any teams on the bubble in the PairWise rankings this week. Normally, we’d see a few teams hovering around the cut line for an at-large bid, but after this past weekend, only a couple of teams are on the outside looking in with even a slim chance to move up.

Only Arizona State and UMass Lowell have a whisker thin chance of making the NCAA tournament if they make it to and lose in their conference championship games. Michigan, after the upset sweep at home vs. Penn State, has to sit and wait and root for Quinnipiac to win the ECAC and keep the Wolverines’ hopes alive at their current No. 14 in the PairWise.

Meanwhile, Hockey East appears poised to send six teams to the tournament, and if Michigan stays in, that would be five from the Big Ten, leaving just two spots for NCHC teams.

Is this shift from the decade-long dominance by the NCHC a temporary blip, just a cyclical thing, or a changing of the guard?

Jim: Well, I can start out by saying this is hardly a changing of the guard when it comes to the NCHC. Heck, even if they only get two teams into the tournament, I think they have an equal shot to Hockey East and Big Ten to crown a national champion.

This is a strange year and the lack of a bubble for all intents and purposes comes from the dominance of the Big Ten and Hockey East in nonconference play. They will likely account for 11 of the 16 overall bids with Hockey East positioned to get 6 and the Big Ten to get 5 teams into the field.

That doesn’t leave room for many other teams. It’s likely that the ECAC champion is the only representative from that conference unless Quinnipiac loses but remains inside the bubble. That is a 50/50 proposition right now for the Bobcats.

The CCHA and AHA champions will be the only representatives from their leagues. That leaves the NCHC.

If Western Michigan or Denver don’t win the tournament, the league will get a third team at the expense of either Michigan or Quinnipiac. But that’s a big if given how well both of these teams are playing coming into this weekend.

All I know is this coming week should be a lot of fun!