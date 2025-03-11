Women’s Division I College Hockey: The PodKaz Episode 41 – It’s NCAA tournament time; here’s a bracket breakdown and a look at how we got here

Nicole Haase and Todd Milewski from USCHO.com start this edition of the PodKaz with a look back on the five conference championships, won by Penn State, Cornell, Boston University, Sacred Heart and Wisconsin.
The NCAA tournament bracket was unveiled Sunday morning but the production left a lot to be desired.
And the show concludes with a discussion of each of the four NCAA regionals, hosted by Wisconsin, Ohio State, Cornell and Minnesota.
The PodKaz is a production of USCHO.com. Have a question for our mailbag? Reach out to Nicole (@NicoleHaase) or Todd (@ToddMilewski) on social media or email [email protected].
Find The PodKaz on:
Spotify
Spreaker
iHeart
Amazon
Apple