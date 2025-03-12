CCHA unveils ’24-25 awards as Bemidji State’s Jutting named top defensive forward, Michigan Tech’s Pietila best defensive defenseman, MTU’s Jansson rookie of the year

The CCHA has announced three year-end award winners for the 2024-25 season.

Bemidji State’s Jackson Jutting has been named defensive forward of the year, Michigan Tech’s Chase Pietila was voted defensive defenseman of the year and Michigan Tech’s Elias Jansson has claimed rookie of the year honors.

Jutting was co-defensive forward of the year last season and returned to produce 10 goals and six assists for 16 points in 26 conference games. Posting a minus-4 in league play, he had 81 shots on goal, while blocking 12 and winning 313 draws, compared to 289 losses for a 52% rate. Overall, he has 14 goals and eight assists for 22 points in 37 games.

An all-CCHA first team selection, Pietila anchored the Michigan Tech blue line in all 26 CCHA games this season, collecting five goals and eight assists for 13 points. Producing an even rating throughout the conference schedule, he recorded 55 shots on goal and blocked 25 in his own end, with two power-play tallies. He had an assist and was a plus-3 in the Huskies’ 9-5 win at Bemidji State on Dec. 14, before blocking a season-best six shots against Lake Superior State on Jan. 10. Overall, he had seven goals and 15 assists for 22 points this season.

Jansson paced CCHA rookies with 20 points in conference play, scoring 10 goals with 10 assists. Totaling 61 shots, he was plus-1 with five power-play goals, one game winner and one hat trick. He also had two blocks defensively. Overall, he recorded 12 goals and 11 assists for 23 points.

Voting for the all-CCHA teams and year-end awards was conducted by the nine head coaches at each CCHA school, based on CCHA conference games only. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players.