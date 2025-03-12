Hockey East men’s conference recognizes 2024-25 all-rookie team, half-dozen season-long awards

Hockey East has announced the 2024-25 all-rookie team and six other season-long awards as voted by the league’s 11 head coaches.

All-Rookie Team

G: Callum Tung, UConn

D: Cole Hutson, Boston University *

D: Francesco Dell’Elce, Massachusetts

F: James Hagens, Boston College *

F: Teddy Stiga, Boston College *

F: Cole Eiserman, Boston University

F: Colin Kessler, Vermont

* unanimous selection

Also recognized were a pair of graduate students for their defensive abilities, as Boston College’s Eamon Powell has been named best defensive defenseman while UConn’s Hudson Schandor was voted best defensive forward.

Two statistical awards have been formally announced, both awarded to Boston College sophomore forward Ryan Leonard, who became just the second player to reach 25 goals in Hockey East play since 2000-01. He was also honored with the Hockey East three stars award as he compiled the highest total number of points earned when named a first, second, or third star of the game in Hockey East contests.

Hockey East’s two sportsmanship awards have been bestowed upon Schandor, who will be presented with the Len Ceglarski Sportsmanship Award, given by the league to one player who has consistently demonstrated superior conduct and sportsmanship on and off the ice. The Massachusetts Minutemen were acknowledged with the Charlie Holt team sportsmanship award for accruing the fewest average penalty minutes per Hockey East game.