NCHC announces trio of all-conference teams for 2024-25 college hockey campaign

One day after revealing its all-rookie team, the NCHC unveiled its three all-conference teams for the 2024-25 season on Wednesday.

With the addition of a ninth member, this year marks the first time the conference has awarded an all-NCHC third team, after previously only honoring two all-conference teams its first 11 years.

2024-25 All-NCHC First Team

F: Alex Bump, Western Michigan, So. – 85 points (17 first-team votes) unanimous

F: *Jack Devine, Denver, Sr. – 81 points (15)

F: Artem Shlaine, Arizona State, Gr., – 66 points (12)

D: *Zeev Buium, Denver, So. – 85 points (17) unanimous

D: ^Jake Livanavage, North Dakota, So. – 63 points (8)

G: ^Simon Latkoczy, Omaha, Jr. – 62 points (10)

2024-25 All-NCHC Second Team

F: Aidan Thompson, Denver, Jr. – 55 points (6 first-team votes)

F: Lukas Sillinger, Arizona State, Gr. – 31 points (1)

F: Sam Stange, Omaha, Gr. – 29 points

D: Max Burkholder, Colorado College, So. – 44 points (5)

D: Noah Beck, Arizona State, Gr. – 42 points (2)

G: +Hampton Slukynsky, Western Michigan, Fr. – 39 points (5)



2024-25 All-NCHC Third Team

F: Ryan Kirwan, Arizona State, Sr. – 27 points

F: Sam Harris, Denver, So. – 17 points (2 first-team votes)

F: Carter King, Denver, Sr. – 15 points

D: +Joona Väisänen, Western Michigan, Fr. – 24 points (1)

D: Eric Pohlkamp, Denver, So. – 22 points (2)

G: Cameron Rowe, Western Michigan, Gr. – 36 points (2)

* 2023-24 First-Team All-NCHC

^ 2023-24 Honorable Mention All-NCHC

+ 2024-25 NCHC All-Rookie Team

The NCHC will announce its individual award finalists on Thursday. Individual award winners will be revealed at the final NCHC awards celebration in Saint Paul, Minn., on March 20 on the eve of the 2025 NCHC Frozen Faceoff.